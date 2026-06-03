A Teen With Noise Sensitivity Begged Her Brother to Chew With His Mouth Closed—Until Her Parents Made Her the Villain

I’ve met people with noise-sensitivity issues before, and it’s no joke!

To someone who’s never been around it before, it might sound ridiculous, but people who suffer from this condition really do have a terrible time concentrating or even functioning when people around them are noisy.

So you can probably sympathize with anyone who has to deal with that, right?

Which brings us to today’s story: a teenager talked about why she got incredibly agitated at her brother because the little kid was making her life miserable while she tried to eat.

Get all the details below and see what you think about this.

AITA for asking my little brother to chew with his mouth closed during dinner. “I (F 17) am very noise sensitive, so much so to the point I have to wear headphones to school in order for me to 1. Actually get anything done, and 2. Not have a breakdown.

This is actually pretty sad when you think about it.

I have also had an E.D. ever since 6th grade, so it is very hard for me to eat properly in the first place, and the sound of people chewing with their mouths open makes me easily lose my appetite. My mother (38) is fully aware of both of these facts, more so than my brother (11) Me and my family were eating dinner last night, and whilst I was conversating I heard my brother, who was sitting right next to me, chewing with his mouth open. I ask him to please chew with his mouth closed and he storms out.

Aren’t kids adorable?!?!

About a minute later he comes back in, now sitting away from everyone, behind me. He tells me to just cover my ears, to which I say “well, I need my hands to eat”. He responds with “then wear headphones” to which I say “I’m trying to talk with everyone, just chew with your mouth closed” My mother asks him if he’s okay about 2 minutes later, and he says he’s mad at me, but I pay it no mind. It was right at this time that my cousin starts obnoxiously burping, to which I start laughing at It was at this point that my mother says “Y’know, it’s so funny that she’s so bothered by a little chewing, but finds (cousin’s name) burping so funny” I stop laughing immediately and respond “Well, they’re two completely different sounds” to which she says “well some people are bothered by burping” so I say “if I knew that any of you were bothered by burping, I wouldn’t have been laughing”

These folks might want to look into some family therapy.

She then begins to practically scold me, saying that as a child she had breathing issues that caused her to have to chew with her mouth open. I already knew about this, and said so, then stating “Well, (brother’s name) doesn’t have that issue, he’s doing it to be obnoxious” which he is. I have asked him for years to chew with his mouth closed, and never once has he said that he has to chew with his mouth open. This happens basically every dinner. She keeps on scolding me and I’m holding tears back at this point. I then say “I’m done talking about this, I’m going upstairs” to which my brother continues to try and antagonize me as I’m holding tears back I just wanted to eat comfortably with my family, and my mother is fully aware that recently I have been concerned about patterns that usually show that I might be going back into not eating nearly as much as I need to So please tell me, AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person said she’s NTA.

And this individual had a lot to say.

You gotta feel for the girl who wrote this story.

She’s obviously going through a lot, and it seems like her home life isn’t making things any easier.

BUT, it also sounds like she and her family members have some growing up to do…and that includes the parents, as well…

Let’s hope they can figure it out sooner or later, and everyone can live happily ever after.

Well, this sounds like a delightful family dinner!