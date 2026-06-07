A Teen’s Attempt to Create Distance From a Classmate Leads to an Uncomfortable Situation

Some people hear “no” and treat it like the start of a negotiation instead of a complete sentence.

This young woman found herself dealing with that after a classmate spent years pushing boundaries she had repeatedly tried to establish.

What started as unwanted attention eventually turned into guilt trips and a refusal to accept that she wasn’t interested in a closer relationship.

Now he’s demanding to join a special trip with her closest friends, despite never being invited in the first place.

When she finally snapped and told him he wasn’t entitled to an introduction, he accused her of being possessive and overreacting.

Read on to see exactly how she feels about the whole thing.

AITA If I tell a ‘friend’ who has been repeatedly breaking my boundaries that they have no right to force me to introduce them to my close friend circle I (17F) changed high schools two years ago. Due to being quite neurodivergent and introverted, I didn’t necessarily click with everyone there (which is normal). That’s when “Y” (19M) who was practically 18 at the time (and I was still 15) approached me. Y was basically everything you’d expect from a popular kid. Huge friend group, excellent grades, and other stuff. I was in an international school, so age gaps in the same year are the norm. Y started sitting really close to me during classes, and since another friend of mine (now 18F) was on good terms with him, I thought we could be friends.

Y had a different idea.

However, Y didn’t seem to think that way. He started getting touchy during classes. Sitting very close, even if I CLEARLY tried placing physical distance. He then started checking my socials, finding almost all my alt accounts (which I do not consent to) and started following most of my close friends, whom he rapidly became very close to (it had only been 3 months). Then eventually, Y wanted more, and started guilt tripping me with his mental health because he wanted a relationship ( I had just turned 16 and he was almost 19…). I refused and that’s when it started to worsen.

He really wants to meet her best friend.

Now, I’ve just graduated (woo-hoo), and have been planning to go on a trip with my friend circle in order to catch up and just have fun. Y wants to come and meet my best friend, and keeps pestering me to. Turns out yesterday he also bought train tickets?! That’s without mentioning that I lived 1hr 30min from his place. Yet for some reason he was always around my area, trying to bump into me. So naturally, I got really grossed out. To the point that I started avoiding going outside at certain hours to just avoid Y.

She didn’t even tell him about the trip.

Now that Y bought tickets, I don’t know what to do, as he is on good terms (due to what he did) with some of my close friends who don’t mind him coming. Except that we PROMISED that it would be our trip, and I voiced out my feelings on this. Some of them say I’m overreacting and being overly possessive over my best friend. Eventually, during graduation, after Y started being too close and genuinely irritating me, I snapped and said that he had no right to come over to my SPECIAL trip (which I never mentioned to him BTW. He learned through my friends), and that I am not obliged to introduce him to my best friend. He called me an ** and said I was far too possessive, and that I should get a grip, and that what he was doing was normal (I am still 17. He’s turning 20 in 2 weeks.) I think I’m allowed to be creeped out ESP since our whole group is around my age. AITA?

Eek! Most people would find him weird, because he comes on a little strong.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who was threatened after refusing an elective exam, so they took the case to the district.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about his behavior.

This person thinks her friends are out of line.

For this reader, it’s about being honest with people.

That’s a serious allegation, but could be true.

Yet another reader who thinks he’s a creep.

This situation feels a lot more serious than a simple argument over a friend group.

The young woman has spent years trying to create distance, yet this guy keeps pushing his way back into her life.

And now he’s bought tickets for a trip nobody invited him on. That’s not normal behavior.

She needs to stay alert, because he comes across as obsessive, and she has no way of knowing how he’ll react when he finally realizes she isn’t going to give him what he wants.