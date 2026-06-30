A Tenant Fears for Her Privacy After Catching Her Neighbor Doing Something Deeply Disturbing

It’s unfortunate that we live in a world where women who live alone have to be extremely vigilant…

Because the reality is that there are a lot of creeps out there who can’t be trusted.

It’s sad, but true…

The woman who wrote this story sadly knows all about it and she talked about a neighbor who is making her feel extremely uncomfortable on a daily basis.

What should she do…?

Read on and see what you think.

Creepy neighbor always watching me. Advice needed please. “I am a young woman in my early 20s living alone in an apartment. Across from my balcony is a house where an elderly man and, I presume, his wife live. There is very minimal privacy on the side of his house where my balcony is. There happens to be plenty of privacy everywhere else on that side of the house, just not the window and balcony area where he can look directly into my balcony and straight into my living room and kitchen.

Nobody wants to deal with this…

If my blinds are up, he can see everything I’m doing in there 24/7. Over the past few months of living here, I’ve noticed some strange behavior from him. As a young woman living alone, I already feel like my safety is compromised to some degree. But now this elderly man has started doing “housework” and “gardening” specifically only in the front patch where my balcony sits next to his property. If I am sitting on my balcony, he without fail, every single time, appears and starts doing gardening right in front of where I am sitting.

He’s clearly doing this on purpose.

If I am in the carport area working on my car or cleaning it, he will suddenly appear every single time and start picking up leaves from the garden. When I tell you I have never EVER seen him do gardening on any other part of his lawn, please believe me. One part of his balcony and window face mine. I have attempted to get a privacy screen with the little money I have, but it is not enough, he can still see in perfectly fine. He will sit on his balcony at the very edge where mine sits when I am out there. His balcony wraps around the whole perimeter of his house, so he could choose literally anywhere else to sit. One day I took down the catio I had up for my cats because it didn’t fit quite right on the balcony and I was selling it. While I was doing that, he opened the window that faces my balcony and blatantly asked me, “Is your cat dead?” in a very monotone, almost hopeful sounding way.

Uhhh, that’s weird.

I replied, “No, I’m just selling this,” and he didn’t say another word, just closed his window. My cats are strictly indoor cats and are never let out, so I have no idea what issue he could possibly have with them. But that comment really unsettled me. My partner has seen this behavior himself and was there when he asked about my cats, so I know I’m not imagining it. It feels very strange and intentional. I am scared for myself and I am scared for my cats. I’m saving up to afford a better privacy screen because that’s all I can really think to do right now.

She’s tired of dealing with this.

If he talks to me again and says something that makes me uncomfortable, I won’t hesitate to report it or raise it with my real estate so there is at least a record of it. At the moment my strategy has been to completely ignore him and pretend he doesn’t exist, which I’ve done this whole time, but it doesn’t seem to be making any difference. I honestly think he is bored and likes watching me. Does anyone have advice on what else I could do for now? I’m feeling really uncomfortable in my own home.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user had a lot to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Ugh, you gotta feel sorry for her for being stuck in this situation.

And, apparently, being a creep isn’t restricted to any age group…

This old man should know better!

This woman’s neighbor is really starting to creep her out…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.