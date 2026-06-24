A Wealthy Guest’s Son Keeps Causing Chaos at the Hotel, And Management Isn’t Allowed to Kick Him Out

Dealing with a bad guest at a hotel would be annoying, but what would you do if that bad guest was the owner’s son? And that guest never checked out?

That is what the workers in this story are dealing with, and the number of problems the guy is causing is never-ending.

Sadly, they are in a tough spot where there really isn’t anything they can do. Read through the story below and see some of the many things that the guy does at their hotel. Would you put up with it? If not, what could you really do?

Crazy rich guy does whatever TF he wants Hello fellow warriors from the customer service world. I think I’ve got a story that will tingle your senses and possibly make you smile as well.

Let’s see where this story goes.

Context: I work in a reservation center for a small brand in North America. Our owners are friends with another brand’s owner. That other brand’s owner is pretty rich and has a son who is, to put it in a respectable way, highly problematic (pretty much always drunk or druged out of his mind) and he’s sleeping in one of our properties, all expanses paid by his family, no questions asked. We will call the son Mr. Weird.

It sounds like this guy has lots of stories about himself.

This is not a particular story. It’s more of an amalgamation of stories about Mr. Weird that were brought to my ear. 1st event: We have a juice dispenser in the dining area and there is a hollow opening below the metal ‘grill’ that holds glasses and bottles in which the juice which ‘falls’ accumulates.

Now this is gross.

We empty it as much as we can, but sometimes there is accumulation. We usually close the dispenser around 11AM. A little bit past that time, Mr. Weird comes in the dining area and a wants juice, but the dispenser is closed, so he casually takes off the metal ‘grill’ and starts drinking the juice accumulation. This is pretty disgusting, because you never know if people emptied out their bottles there before or not, so there could be more than juice. Mr. Weird returns to his room smiling like his day was made.

Wow, and I thought things couldn’t get worse.

2nd event:

Mr. Weird, during one of his drunken adventures, decided that he would explore the property and decided to wander in the laundry room. He eventually passed out there for a while and when he woke up, he needed to relieve himself, so he decided it would be a good idea to use an ice bucket to do his business (both business), then passed out again until the next day. Needless to say the staff was disgusted to find both him and his ‘reliefs’. 3rd event:

This has to be illegal, right?

This one has happened on multiple occasions. Dude has a small outdoor balcony on the parking level right in front of his room. He likes to take a shower then sit on his balcony manspreading style with only a towel, which means he is giving a free showing of his ‘deal’.

Sometimes you have to do what the owners demand.

My boss wants so bad to throw him out, but our owners stricly refuse to because of their relationship with his father. Thankfully, we are a very small property with very few clients and only the staff have been witnessing that guy’s missbehaviors so far.

There is no stopping this guy, unfortunately.

Mr. Weird has also been caught on multiple occasions smoking in his room and in the hotel halls, to a point where my boss has decided to add a 50$ extra charge to his room daily whether hs smokes inside or not. This is in the hopes that his family would maybe decide that it was enough (they don’t care).

What a frustrating situation. It is one thing to let your kids run wild, but it is a whole other thing to expect your employees to clean up after them. I would be looking for another job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this awful situation.

I agree. Always document everything.

His family wants to keep him as far away as possible.

An anonymous tip would be perfect.

What kind of life is this guy living, and why does his family think that it should be allowed? The hotel manager should not have to deal with this.

If I were working there, I would at least call the police on the few things he is doing that are downright illegal. If that didn’t work, I would start looking for a new job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.