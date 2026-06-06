A Wedding Plan Becomes Overwhelming as Family Pressure and Grief Collide

Imagine planning your wedding. It’s a big deal. There are a lot of decisions to make, a lot of things to plan and prepare, and a lot of things to pay for.

What would you do if your dad told you that he expected you to pay for whatever you wanted him to wear to the wedding? Would you happily oblige, or would you tell him to buy his own suit?

In this story, one woman is feeling really stressed out. She’s in the midst of wedding planning, and she’s also been dealing with her late grandmother’s estate and will. Now that her wedding is just weeks away, the last thing she needs is her dad complaining about her wedding plans and expecting her to pay for his clothes.

Keep reading for all the details about the stressful year she’s had and why she’s so frustrated with her dad.

My dad expects me to pay for his wedding attire and is mad that I won’t let him “give me away.” For starters, I shouldn’t let this bother me the way it does because I’ve been dealing with the things my dad does for obviously my entire life. He didn’t go to sports games, high school or college graduation, so why should my wedding be any different? I haven’t quite figured that out in my mind yet.

She’s had a lot to deal with this year.

I am getting married in 44 days. I have been planning this wedding for a little over a year now. This past June, my grandma (my dad’s mom whom he lived with/off of) passed away. I took care of her entire estate because he and my uncles wouldn’t, including the funeral planning and bills until her life insurance policy came in so I could pay myself back. I’m in the middle of planning my wedding, taking care of my/FH’s own needs and house, full-time job, trying to have a life in between some of that.. I’m stressed.

She did a lot of things to help out her dad.

After she passed I also had to help him apply for housing assistance because he can’t read and comprehend the paperwork to fill it out. I took him grocery shopping because he said he didn’t feel comfortable doing it on his own. I called the electric company that flat-rates your bill to figure out what all he’d need to give them to set it up. I told him how to dispute a large water bill with the city.

The list continues.

I paid off his back child-support with proceeds. The list goes on and on. He is still making requests for help. With the remaining funds, I pay for whatever my dad needs and then split the remaining funds amongst myself, my 2 siblings, and my dad, per his request (the proceeds were technically in his name and I was acting on his behalf). That left us with about a grand each and all of my money went to my medical bills, not my wedding.

When I give him the money from the proceeds, I told him to please spend it wisely. Use it for bills and things he actually needs.

She has made a decision about her wedding that her dad doesn’t like.

He knows my wedding is coming up. I’ve been engaged for almost 2.5 years, this is no surprise. He’s supposed to be walking me down the aisle and my mom is going to “give me away” because that’s what I want. He’s screamed at me telling me how disrespectful my decision is to have my mom give me away instead of him because its “his right as a father to give away his daughter.” I told him he’s welcome to just not come to my wedding because I’m the one paying for it and he’s lucky I’m giving him this much after everything else he’s skipped out on.

She was even more confused at one of her dad’s assumptions about her wedding.

Back to the grand of cash he received. He blew it all, unsurprisingly. But what bewildered me the most is that when I asked him how he planned on buying nice clothes for my wedding since he spent all the money on things that were definitely mostly booze (he owns no nice clothes, no joke), he says to me “I thought you were paying for my clothes for it.” I’m sorry… What? I have to pay for my 50-year-old dad’s clothes for my wedding that he has not contributed a single thing to?

She isn’t asking much of her dad.

I, personally, have not asked anyone for monetary help with this wedding. I’ve been extremely grateful for my mom, step-mom, and FH’s parents for helping on their own free will. But all I’m asking is for him to look at least moderately nice. A pair of black slacks and a button up will do just fine. Could I pay for it? I could. Should I? I’m still up in the air about it.

She really doesn’t understand her dad’s logic.

The cherry on top of this sundae is that he told my grandma’s sister that I’ve all but abandoned him because I haven’t been calling him regularly over the last month and helping him out. I’m at a loss. How have I abandoned anyone? I feel like I’ve run myself ragged since my grandma passed. I’ve had plenty of help putting the pieces together along the way and I am so thankful for that, but the mental turmoil sucks.

How stressful! He sounds so helpless, or at least he’s acting helpless. It’s not her job to take care of him.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It is crazy how helpless her dad is acting.

This person would only offer to help with one thing.

Here’s a suggestion to tell him not to come to the wedding.

It wouldn’t have to cost a lot to get an outfit for the wedding.

Her dad is being completely unreasonable and acting super childish. Considering he used to live with his mom before she died, maybe he was used to being taken care of. It’s ridiculous that he can’t seem to do anything for himself, but it’s not her responsibility to take care of him. He’s not a child. He needs to stop acting like one.

I hope she can put this stress behind her and enjoy her wedding day.