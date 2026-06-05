A Woman Agreed to Do Free Bridal Makeup for a Whole Wedding Party—Until the Bride Ambushed Her With a Second Request

Weddings should be organized and respectful of everyone’s role.

In this story, a bridesmaid was asked to handle the makeup of the entire bridal party, including her own.

Despite warning the bride that it was too much, she showed up early to help on the big day.

But unexpected tasks and poor planning quickly turned her experience into a stressful mess.

Check out the full details below.

AITA for being upset that I didn’t get to do my own makeup for a wedding after being the MUA for the rest of the bridal party? My friend, the bride, had a very DIY, budget-friendly wedding recently. I am a professional makeup artist. A month before the wedding, she asked me to do the makeup for the entire bridal party. That included four bridesmaids, one MOH, and the bride.

This woman thought it wasn’t a good idea.

I told her then that I did not think it was a good idea. It was too many people for one person to handle while also being in the wedding party. I suggested she get someone else.

She was given a different job in the morning.

The night before the wedding, she told me I needed to be at her house at 6:00 AM to start everyone’s makeup for a 1:00 PM ceremony. I was stressed but wanted to be supportive, so I showed up on time with all my supplies. However, when I arrived, I was not allowed to start makeup. Instead, the MOH and I were put on duty to deep fry food for the reception. I spent three hours cooking. This meant I ended up smelling like fried food after I had already showered and gotten ready.

She hadn’t completed the makeup when the photographer arrived.

By the time I finished cooking, I was behind schedule. I did the MOH, two bridesmaids, and the bride. The final bridesmaid did not show up until 12:00 PM. Just as I finished her, the photographer arrived for group photos. At this point, I was still not in my dress. My hair was not done and I smelled like oil.

She went to the ceremony without any makeup on.

I had no time to do my own makeup. I had to rush to put on my dress and fix my hair. I had to go to the ceremony barefaced. To make matters worse, one bridesmaid washed off the work I did. She said she did not like it. This felt like a slap in the face.

She got so upset that she confronted the bride about her concerns.

I was visibly upset. I told the bride I did not want to be in the photos. I told her I did not appreciate how the morning was handled. This was especially since I had warned her that doing everyone’s makeup was too much. My tone was admittedly sharp because I was exhausted and frustrated.

Now, the bride wouldn’t talk to her.

She told me she did not want to talk to me anymore. I feel like I was used for free labor. I was denied the chance to actually be a bridesmaid. She feels I ruined her “getting ready.” AITA for being angry and telling her I did not want to be in the photos?

That morning sounds chaotic!

She basically got turned into free labor instead of a bridesmaid.

Honestly, anyone would be upset after being treated like that.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Another valid point.

This person chimes in.

Finally, this user shares what they would have done.

Being supportive should not mean doing the work of an entire wedding team.