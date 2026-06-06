A Woman Got Tired of Being Her Girlfriend’s ‘Secret Roommate,’ So She Gave Her An Ultimatum

Well, this is pretty sad…

What’s a person to do when they’ve been in a relationship with someone for years and their partner still insists on keeping the whole thing a secret.

We can speculate why the person who wrote the story you’re about to read is dealing with this situation, but that’s not the point.

The point is that her girlfriend is leaving her out in the dark and keeping her hidden away like she’s something to be ashamed of.

What kind of a relationship is that?!?!

A bad one, if you ask me.

Check out what she had to say in the story below and see how she dealt with this situation when she finally decided she’s dealt with enough nonsense from her girlfriend.

Start now!

AITA for snapping at my girlfriend’s mom after being ignored by her family for 5 years? “I (41F) have been with my girlfriend (40F) for 5 years. In all that time, she has never introduced me to her parents, never invited me to a holiday dinner, never brought me to a single family event.

We can all admit that this is pretty strange…

I’ve met her brother a handful of times, but only because I basically invited myself and forced the meetings to happen. When she did introduce me, it was just by my first name — no “this is my girlfriend,” no “this is my partner,” nothing. I’ve brought this up with her many, many times. It hurts. The part that bothers me most is her relationship with her mother, who is very important to her. Her mom knows I exist, but for five years she has acted like I don’t, and my girlfriend lets her.

This is enough to make anyone upset…

What grinds me down the most are the phone calls that happen while I’m sitting right next to her — my girlfriend will say “I have company” or “I’m at someone’s place,” and my name almost never comes up. Recently we were lying on the couch in my apartment when her mom called and asked her to check something for her on the computer. My girlfriend said she couldn’t because she didn’t have access to a computer (a lie — she just didn’t want to; they’ve already argued about her mom taking advantage of her like this). Then she spent about ten minutes walking her mom through how to download a PDF over the phone. The tone, the lying about where she was, the fact that she wouldn’t just set a boundary and say “I’m at my partner’s place, I’ll do it later” — it all built up, and I snapped.

You can only take so much of being ignored!

I said, loud enough for her mom to hear on the other end: “Fine, forget it, I’ll check it for her.” I opened my laptop and did it. My girlfriend is furious with me. I’m a little embarrassed about cursing and I apologized for that part. But honestly, I don’t feel that guilty about the rest. I told her: after five years of your mother ignoring me, no wonder I lost it. Her response: “Now you’re being dramatic.” AITA?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual had a different take.

This Reddit user said she’s to blame.

And another reader had a lot to say.

The last commenter on here made a really great point…

Why would someone be willing to settle for this?

Sure, a lot of folks settle in all different kinds of ways, but choosing who you spend your life with is a pretty big one…so you better choose wisely.

Let’s hope she finally figures it all out with her girlfriend.

A person can only be kept in the dark for so long before they’ve had enough…