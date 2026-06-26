A Woman Mistook Him for a Store Employee — Then Reported Him to Management for Not Helping Her

Appearances can sometimes lead to ridiculous assumptions.

The following story is about a man who was shopping after work when a woman wrongly assumed he was an employee.

He clearly told her he didn’t work there, but she kept insisting and grew more annoyed.

The situation escalated when the shopper decided to look for a manager and report him.

Lol. That’s kind of intense! Let’s take a closer look.

Lady got mad at me for “not helping” even after I told her I don’t work here I was at a big retail store after work. I was wearing black pants and a plain polo. I guess that was enough for one lady to decide I was an employee.

This man told the shopper that he didn’t work there.

She came up to me and asked where some item was. I said, “Sorry, I don’t work here.”. She stared at me like I had just personally ruined her day. She said, “Well, you are standing here, aren’t you?”. I laughed a little because I thought she was joking.

She accused him of being rude and not helping her.

She was not. She then started complaining that people don’t want to work anymore. She said that I was being rude. I told her again, “Ma’am, I literally don’t work here. I am shopping.”. Then she said, “Then why are you dressed like that?”.

The shopper decided to look for a manager and report him.

At that point, I just said, “Because my job also requires clothes.”. She stormed off. She said she was going to find my manager. I kept shopping. Five minutes later, I saw her arguing with an actual employee. She was pointing at me from across the aisle.

The employee confirmed that he didn’t work there.

The employee looked at me, then looked back at her. The employee said, “Yeah, he really doesn’t work here.”. She didn’t apologize. She just walked away like I had somehow tricked her by existing in a polo shirt.

Geez, another Karen out in a retail store! Lol.

That lady really doubled down instead of admitting she was wrong. It’s wild how confident people can be over nothing.

Good thing OP was being very cool about it, and the real employee cleared things up in the end.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This one appreciates the story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a suggestion.

This person shares their honest observation.

And finally, short and funny. Lol.

The problem with some people is that they refuse to admit it when they realize they are wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.