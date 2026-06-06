June 6, 2026 at 1:21 pm

A Woman Reached Her Breaking Point and Called Parking Enforcement on a Neighbor Who Kept Blocking Her Driveway

by Heide Lazaro

cars parked on neighborhood street

Shutterstock

Parking spaces are a common problem in a shared community.

In this story, a woman had ongoing issues with her neighbor, who was parking cars too close to her driveway.

This made it difficult for her to enter and exit for years.

After checking local parking laws, she realized she couldn’t tolerate the neighbor’s entitlement anymore.

Read the full story below to find out.

Check Your City’s Parking Laws

My neighbor from hell has 5 cars and a 2-car garage.

He only uses it for his precious Lamborghini.

He constantly takes up all the curb space right next to my driveway.

So close sometimes that his cars partially block both sides of my driveway.

This woman found it difficult to park and get out of her driveway for years.

His own driveway remains empty.

For years, it has made pulling in and out a pain for me and my husband.

I never thought to check my city’s parking laws until today.

I found out that it is illegal to park a vehicle within five feet of a public or private driveway.

She finally reported her neighbor.

Bam.

So, I finally reported both cars.

Now, I know it is not just me being petty.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal experience.

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 11.12.17 PM A Woman Reached Her Breaking Point and Called Parking Enforcement on a Neighbor Who Kept Blocking Her Driveway

This one can relate, too.

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 11.12.44 PM A Woman Reached Her Breaking Point and Called Parking Enforcement on a Neighbor Who Kept Blocking Her Driveway

Indeed, right?

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 11.13.11 PM A Woman Reached Her Breaking Point and Called Parking Enforcement on a Neighbor Who Kept Blocking Her Driveway

My neighbor also does this, says this person.

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 11.13.28 PM A Woman Reached Her Breaking Point and Called Parking Enforcement on a Neighbor Who Kept Blocking Her Driveway

Finally, here’s a petty revenge idea…

Screenshot 2026 05 02 at 11.13.52 PM A Woman Reached Her Breaking Point and Called Parking Enforcement on a Neighbor Who Kept Blocking Her Driveway

You can’t treat the curb space as your free parking lot.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community
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