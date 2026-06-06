A Woman Reached Her Breaking Point and Called Parking Enforcement on a Neighbor Who Kept Blocking Her Driveway

Parking spaces are a common problem in a shared community.

In this story, a woman had ongoing issues with her neighbor, who was parking cars too close to her driveway.

This made it difficult for her to enter and exit for years.

After checking local parking laws, she realized she couldn’t tolerate the neighbor’s entitlement anymore.

Read the full story below to find out.

Check Your City’s Parking Laws My neighbor from hell has 5 cars and a 2-car garage. He only uses it for his precious Lamborghini. He constantly takes up all the curb space right next to my driveway. So close sometimes that his cars partially block both sides of my driveway.

This woman found it difficult to park and get out of her driveway for years.

His own driveway remains empty. For years, it has made pulling in and out a pain for me and my husband. I never thought to check my city’s parking laws until today. I found out that it is illegal to park a vehicle within five feet of a public or private driveway.

She finally reported her neighbor.

Bam. So, I finally reported both cars. Now, I know it is not just me being petty.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about renters who proved the “legal” parking spaces just weren’t going to work.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal experience.

This one can relate, too.

Indeed, right?

My neighbor also does this, says this person.

Finally, here’s a petty revenge idea…

You can’t treat the curb space as your free parking lot.