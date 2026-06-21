A Woman Vents About A Streamer Friend To A Mutual Friend, Who Then Screenshots The Conversation And Sends It To Her

Some mutual friends keep your secrets and some of them forward them with zero hesitation, and this woman found out which one she had the hard way.

he had spent months listening to her streamer friend vent about toxic community members, even gently suggesting more than once that blocking them might help, only to get shut down every time.

So when she finally said what she actually thought to a mutual friend, it felt safe. It wasn’t.

That mutual friend screenshotted the conversation and sent it directly to the streamer, and now the woman who had been patiently listening for months is suddenly the one who did something wrong.

She’s not entirely innocent here, but the person who hit forward is getting a free pass that nobody seems to be questioning.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for venting to a friend about another friend who can never take criticism directly? So I have a friend, we’ll call her Bun. We met through her now boyfriend, Jay, whom I had met through a shared hobby.

She describes her relationship with them.

We’ve been getting closer over the last year, and to be quite honest, I consider Bun and Jay to be almost like surrogate siblings to me.

Bun doesn’t exactly have it easy.

Bun is a streamer, because she has trouble finding work due to being partially disabled from a spinal disorder. Something about her discs basically rotting away for no discernible reason, and she’ll be wheelchair bound eventually. Being a woman, she gets a lot of interesting people in her community.

So Bun makes a habit of complaining about these sketchy characters.

She often vents to me about people being weird, overly parasocial, etc. In the past I’ve been a bit blunt and said “Dude, the ban and block buttons are free to use.” That never went over well, so I’ve learned to just nod along. It’s not that I don’t care, but it’s kind of exhausting listening to easily solvable problems over and over.

Soon another friend gets involved.

Anyway, a mutual friend of ours, Yu, who’s also a streamer, has one of the weirdos from Bun’s community also trying to cozy up to her. Some drama broke out surrounding this person for what felt like the hundredth time since I’ve known Bun, and she asked me if I knew anything about it. I didn’t, so I said I’d ask Yu.

In a moment of weakness, she shared her feelings about Bun with Yu.

When I did, I also took the time to vent to Yu about how I wish Bun would just block these kinds of people whenever they show their true colors. I also mentioned that it kind of seemed like she must like the attention to some extent. Well, Yu screenshotted that entire portion of our conversation and sent it to Bun.

This obviously created a ton of drama.

Now Bun and Jay are having a huge fit over me “talking about Bun behind her back.” The thing is, I’ve told Bun directly that I think she’s bringing the drama onto herself by keeping these people in her community, and she’s always gotten upset. She’s basically just upset that I dared to have a negative opinion about her handling of the situation, which I don’t really think is fair. AITA?

Not cool, Yu. Not cool.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter doesn’t buy the whole “venting” excuse.

Yu was never the best person to vent to about this.

This commenter doesn’t think Bun deserves to get off the hook either.

This woman isn’t entirely off the hook, but she’s also not the main character in the wrong here, and the fact that the conversation has centered entirely on her says a lot about how this friend group handles accountability.

She vented privately about something she had already said out loud, which is a pretty normal thing to do when a direct conversation keeps getting shut down.

The mutual friend who screenshotted and forwarded the whole exchange made a deliberate choice that nobody, including most redditors, seems interested in examining, which is convenient for everyone except the person now dealing with the fallout.

Having an honest opinion about a friend’s choices isn’t a betrayal, especially when you’ve already tried sharing it directly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.