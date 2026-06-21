A Woman’s Joy Of Singing Around The House Leads To Unexpected Friction With Her Husband

Some people naturally love to sing.

Like in this story, a woman loves singing at home, especially Chinese songs.

However, while her husband loves music, he listens only to original artists, not cover songs.

Whenever she’s singing, his facial expression says he’s annoyed.

Now, she’s unsure if continuing to sing freely at home is causing tension in their marriage.

Check out the full details below.

WIBTA if I don’t stop singing? I am a pretty decent singer. I am not, like, American Idol good, but good enough that many people have told me I have a great singing voice. I used to do competitive karaoke.

This woman’s husband only listens to music sung by original artists.

My husband likes music. He only likes hearing songs sung by the original artists. He does not like lay people singing. He also does not like the vast majority of the genres I like to sing.

She sings all the time, especially Chinese songs.

I sing all the time. Sometimes, just little ditties while I am walking from room to room. Sometimes, full-on belting it out while I cook. I especially like to sing Chinese pop and folk songs in the shower. He does not like the sound of Chinese.

She noticed that her husband is getting annoyed at her.

I spent five years there. I speak the language. Some of my favorite songs are Chinese. My husband is getting really annoyed with me. I already never play my guitar anymore. It would grate his soul. Now, I am starting to feel guilty for singing around the house when he is around. Especially because my 4-year-old son has started singing all the time, too.

Now, she’s wondering if she needs to stop singing already.

Just to be clear, my husband has not outright asked me to stop singing. I can tell how he feels by the look on his face. He did put a ban on John Denver, though. He said he truly hates John Denver. Whenever I sing it, the songs get stuck in his head for days. WIBTA if I do not stop singing?

Aww… giving up singing completely sounds really sad, especially if you love doing it.

It’s her home, too, and she should feel comfortable expressing herself whenever and however she likes.

I think they need to find a middle ground before this builds resentment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person can relate to the husband.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, short and straightforward.

It’s sad to stop doing what you love just because someone finds it annoying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.