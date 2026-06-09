After Three Moms Canceled an Amusement Park Trip, a Friend Made a Joke About Needing Child-Free Friends—and It Didn’t Go Over Well

When you are an adult, it can get very difficult to make plans with your friends.

What would you do if you had plans in place with all your friends to go to an amusement park, but the three friends in the group who were mothers happened to cancel?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she jokingly said that she needs to find more non-mom friends, and one of the mothers got offended at the remark.

She has since apologized, but she really doesn’t think she did anything wrong. Read on to see if you think her joke was out of line.

AITAH for saying we need to find non-mom friends For context, one of my friends, let’s call her Liya, came back from our local amusement park a few weeks ago and was talking about how fun and nostalgic it was and that we should all go together sometime.

This sounds like a lot of fun.

We’ve all been to this amusement park as children, and thought it would be fun to go as a group. Since my birthday was coming up in two weeks, we decided to go then because it was supposedly a day everyone was free. Our group consists of four unmarried women (myself included) and three married women, each with one child (including Liya). We’re all in our mid-20s.

I’m sure this was very disappointing.

A week before my birthday, one of the moms said she wouldn’t be able to make it because she had let go of her babysitter and had nobody to watch her one year old. Her husband was scheduled to be away on a work trip. Yesterday, Liya said she wouldn’t be able to come either. She and her husband decided to try for baby number two, and had *** the night before so she was worried she might be pregnant and that going on amusement park rides is dangerous.

I hope everyone still had a lot of fun.

The rest of the group was annoyed because she was the one who suggested the amusement park in the first place, and now she was cancelling less than 24 hours before the outing. We would have changed the plan at that point, but one of my friends had already purchased a ticket and since there were still five of us going, we decided to go anyways.

Wow, this all completely fell apart.

This morning, the third mom said she couldn’t make it because her six month old was teething and hadn’t slept all night. At that point, the rest of us agreed that half the fun of an amusement park is going as a big group. The friend who had purchased the ticket said she was okay with losing the money and rescheduling for another day.

That seems like a funny joke to me. As long as everyone knew it was just a joke.

I was frustrated that my birthday plans had completely fallen apart on the same day and I joked in the group chat that “we need to find some non-mom friends”. I know anyone could cancel for any reason i just found it funny that all 3 who cancelled were moms.

I think Liya is being too sensitive.

The other two moms laughed about it and apologized. I said it was okay and that I understood kids can be unpredictable. Liya, however, didn’t find it funny. She got upset and said I didn’t understand that if she were pregnant, going on the rides could be dangerous. I ended up apologizing to her, but was I wrong for making the joke? AITA?

It was just a funny comment based on the fact that it happened to be the moms that canceled. She had no real reason to get upset about it.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

Here is someone who says the friend is being inconsiderate.

This lady clearly doesn’t know how pregnancy works.

She does sound pretty annoying.

She doesn’t even know if she is pregnant.

Rides aren’t dangerous that early.

Her excuse was lame, but even if it wasn’t, the joke was simple and harmless. Some people are overly sensitive and if you give into their complaining, you’ll never be able to make a joke again.

It is unfortunate that several people couldn’t go to the amusement park, but that is just how life goes sometimes. Everyone else knew that she was just joking around.