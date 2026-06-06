An Apartment Nightmare Harassed Neighbors with His Aggressive Dog—Until a Fed-Up Renter Found the Police Report That Got Him Evicted

Living in a rough apartment complex means accepting a certain level of chaos, but there’s a line between noisy neighbors and actual danger.

When a reckless tenant’s aggressive dog started terrorizing the building, the apartment manager claimed she couldn’t do anything without proof.

So that’s exactly what one fed-up renter uncovered.

Read on for the full story!

Bad Neighbors I was working full time at a mediocre-paying job while putting myself through college at night paying for it out of pocket. This left me stretched on finances so I ended up in a less than ideal apartment complex and by less than ideal I mean that the cops maintained a presence there most of the time. Most folks kept to themselves, but occasionally you’d get someone that was just obnoxious living near you. It was inevitable.

So the renter describes one such neighbor.

I knew it was my turn with an obnoxious neighbor when I first met him. He was talking loudly in the breezeway of my building. Why he wasn’t on the balcony of his apartment I don’t know. Not wanting to be petty I just turned the TV up and ignored him.

But this guy just wouldn’t go away.

It wasn’t long before the talking got louder and my door started moving like someone was trying to open it. I jerked it open and the guy about fell in. It turns out he was leaning on it while having his conversation. After politely letting him know that it was very annoying I give him an “it’s all good” and close my door.

Instead of taking the hint, the neighbor decides to double down.

Immediately he refers to me using a rude word in Spanish to the person on the other end of the phone. I may not be fluent in Spanish but I know some important slang. He’d have parties all night, sometimes with a dozen people in the breezeway getting drunk and rowdy.

The neighbor left the place in total disarray.

There was always trash on the stairs (e.g., half eaten cheeseburgers, old milkshakes, etc) and cigarette butts everywhere. His large pit bull would bark all day just about non-stop.

Still, the renter decided to make the best of it… until he couldn’t.

I could complain about it and be the whiny neighbor, or just bide my time until I graduate and then move. Graduation was only a semester away so I decided to bide my time. Coming home from school one night I’m walking through the parking lot reading my phone when I see a dog running at me growling. It’s dude’s pit bull rearing to attack me. Dude’s girlfriend yells at him and he calls his dog off and breaks out laughing.

But soon it became clear he would have to deal with this issue on his own.

Enough’s enough, someone’s going to get hurt so I complain to the apartment manager but am told without proof their hands were tied. Great. I live the next few months at the complex relatively incident free (just the above annoyances) until I’m woken up one week night at 2AM.

The scene outside was quite chaotic.

There’s screaming and crying in the breezeway, lots of loud talking, and the sounds of incoming sirens. Looking out my window into the parking lot and I see dude run by with his dog.

It seemed the renter’s worst fears had been realized.

Looking through the peep hole I see a girl in the hallway badly injured. Turns out his girlfriend and her friend were drunk and raised their voices at one another. The dog then attacked the friend. Police didn’t know where either dude or the dog were, and the friend didn’t want to pursue charges, so they left. Shortly after they left, dude comes back with the dog. I did call the police and let them know that he and the dog were back, but they never returned (thanks police.)

So the renter reports it once again, and once again, management is no help.

On my way to work the next morning I stop by the apartment manager and let her know about the incident. Again she says she can’t do anything without proof.

Management only seemed interested in covering their own behinds.

I implore her to call the police and confirm, but she refuses saying they get updates from the sheriff every month. Ultimately her problem was that due to legal reasons she can’t seek to evict someone herself, otherwise it might look like she’s targeting a given race or something.

So the renter decided he’d just do her job for her.

Fuming about the situation while at work I managed to find the police incident report for the attack online. I printed it out and delivered it to her on my way home. She had an appreciative look on her face and told me the eviction process would start before I could leave the building. True to her word, the bad neighbor was out at the end of the month.

Getting this guy out was definitely for the best.

According to the apartment manager they were ticked and cussing as they drove away. Turns out he had numerous warrants so had his girlfriend rent the apartment. Neither of them had family in the area (the girlfriend’s family lived in another country) so they had no one to turn to for a place to stay.

And now his rental history was soiled.

The icing on the cake was when the apartment manager let slip that when the next apartment called her for a reference, she’d kindly inform them of all incidents that occurred. I don’t know what happened to them but I do know they had a hard time finding a place to live.

Sounds like this terrible neighbor finally got what he deserved.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a neighbor who had to take a direct approach to get the neighborhood parents to actually watch their kids.

What did Reddit have to say?

Cops often put bystanders in an impossible situation.

This neighbor had it coming.

Finally some real pro revenge.

This guy was the textbook definition of a nightmare neighbor.