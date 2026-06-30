An HOA Pool Had Strict “Residents Only” Rules. The Fallout From Kicking Out a Guest Has One Homeowner Riddled With Guilt.

If you live in an HOA, your dues might go towards community amenities like a swimming pool for residents to use. In that situation, would you think the pool should be for HOA residents only, or would you be okay with anyone using the pool?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and the pool is clearly for residents only. It’s fenced and gated. Members have a key. Nobody else should be there.

One homeowner was very suspicious that one guy using the pool was not a resident, so she told him to leave. He was pretty angry about it, so now, she’s wondering if she should’ve let him stay.

I think she did the right thing. Keep reading to see if you agree.

AITA for kicking a guy (non-resident) out of my HOA’s pool My HOA has a private pool for all the home owners that a large portion of our dues – as well as free time – go to maintain. All the households are given a key when they purchase a condo or home to access it, but the neighborhood itself isn’t gated. There are a number of signs posted that it is private property and it is for residents only.

The pool is fenced in, but that doesn’t stop non-residents!

I was at the pool with my daughter swimming, skiing with a number of other residents. We saw a man jump the fence then quickly dart into the bathroom to change. When he came out, I approached him and asked him if he was a resident.

This guy was trying to dodge the question.

He started yes and I then asked him why he jumped the fence. He didn’t have an answer. I asked him again if he was a resident and if he had a key. He asked me were here could get a key, and didn’t have an answer when I asked what unit he lived in (both signs he didn’t live here).

She gave the guy two options.

I told him he needed to leave, because only residents with keys were allowed, and jumping the fence can damage it, which costs us more money. He then because agitated and angry with me. I tell him he could either leave and get his key, or I would call the police and report him as trespassing.

I think it’s a good thing she told him to leave.

He initially refused to leave, but after I repeated it he jumped the fence. As he left he called me names, told me to back off. He got in his car (another sign he’s not a resident, out neighborhood is maybe a quarter mile across), and screamed profanities at us. AITA for not letting someone use our pool for free?

He clearly didn’t live there. OP obviously didn’t do anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person doesn’t think OP did anything wrong.

It really is as simple as that.

This person suggests a way that maybe the guy could use the pool, but it’s not just about paying to use it. He doesn’t live there.

Everyone thinks kicking the guy out was the right decision.

It’s a private swimming pool for HOA members only. It’s as simple as that. He’s not a member. He doesn’t get to use the pool.

If he wants to swim, he can go to a public pool at a park or something.

In this case, rules weren’t meant to be broken.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.