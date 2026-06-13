Overbearing Neighbor Sparks Fury After Relentlessly Harassing Resident Over a Parking Spot

Imagine living in an apartment building where there are more than enough parking spots for all of the residents, but the parking spots aren’t assigned. You can park wherever you want.

What would you do if one of your neighbors seemed possessive of certain parking spots and would literally wait for you to leave so she could park where you were parked?

In this story, one tenant is in this exact situation, but the annoying old lady’s antics don’t stop at just the parking spots. She’s also a spy and loves hurling insults. It’s awful, but it also seems impossible to make her stop

Keep reading for the whole story and to see what you would do in this situation.

Harassing me over a parking spot This lady is the definition of a karen. Narcissistic Entitled Old Bitty

She sounds awful!

She has been harrassing me over “these” parking spots since day 1 and now my mental is being affected. I have lived in my complex for 6 years, never have had a problem until she moves in, and now she wants to say im the problem? Its me? I started this? She spies on me, she acts like she knows my whole life story from staring at me through her windows. Thinks she knows everything about me. When i go outside there she is, when i come home from work there she is. Im outside playing with my dog and shes on her porch lurking at me. One day i caught her taking pics of my license plates for who knows what 🙄

OP isn’t the only one who doesn’t like her.

Property Manager has never said anything to me about anything. Not once. Even our maintenance guy hates her and says shes just a miserable old lady with nothing else to do but make problems. I loathe a person who tries to make everyones businees theirs. Mind you, there is 0 assigned parking and none of these spots are handicapped marked. We as tenants can park where ever whenever (first come first serve).

Here’s what really bothers OP…

The tipping point for me was when i came home from being gone all weekend. I came home, unloaded my bags (i was on vacay) and decided to go get food so i went back out to leave and there she is pulling up, parked in an empty spot 3 spots down from me. As soon as she realized i was leaving she backed out of that spot, and waited for me to back out and leave so she could take the spot i was in 😐 why? As if it matters! This lady will literally park, wait for me to leave, and then come back out just to move her car into the spot i was in.

This would be really frustrating!

So after i came home from getting food, shes outside waiting for me so she can start throwing insults in my face, calling me a fat pig and how i need to move my vehicles so she can park there. I told her to get away from me, grow up, stop harrassing me for a parking spot when she has 50 others to choose from and all she can say is “forget you back off”. Not very intellegent either apparently, never has anything to say about why she does what she does. She just likes to call me names like a 5 year old. I cant stand her anymore.

OP has had it!

Ive filled a couple claims against her for harrassing/insulting me but they havnt done anything. She finally started parking in a spot thats on the very end of the parking lot, so i can at least be glad shes not in between me and my other car. Its definitley helping my mental (having peace) like i can breathe again. I just want her away from me.

That old lady really does sound annoying. She needs a hobby that’s not pestering her neighbors.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a suggestion to get proof.

This would be an even easier way to record her.

This is a good point.

Another person thinks it could be dementia.

That old lady may literally be nuts. It’s sad if she has dementia, but at least it would explain the crazy behavior.

Little old ladies like that with nothing to do really need a hobby of some sort. Spying on your neighbors and obsessing about parking spots is not a good hobby.

A lot of stories I read about parking are about people upset that someone has parked in their assigned parking spot. This story makes it seem like it would be better to have assigned parking.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.