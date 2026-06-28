“Be More Specific!”: Call Center Staff Left Furious After Power-Trip Supervisor Bans the Standard “BRB” Away Message

Imagine working in a call center, and you have a system that has worked well for a long time. What would you do if a new supervisor got promoted and decided that she needed to change this system? Would you comply or try to convince her that her idea is a bad idea?

Sometimes the best way to convince someone that their idea is a bad idea is by complying, and that’s exactly what happened in this story. The new supervisor seems to have micromanager tendencies and wanted to know where everyone was going if they needed to leave their desk for a minute.

Let’s just say that oversharing in the workplace can be pretty awkward and pretty funny.

Keep reading for the whole story.

Supervisor said ‘don’t just type BRB.’ So I told the whole team I had to use the restroom. So this recently happened in my call center type job. My brand-new supervisor, promoted for all the wrong reasons, wasn’t exactly qualified. I could write a whole post on that but the gist is she only got promoted because she was friends with the boss and is always giving him advice on the women he dates. Anyway, we had a Teams chat where we kept each other updated and asked for help with things. Normal procedure was simple: if you stepped away, we would typically just type “brb” so everyone knew you weren’t available for calls. Did this for years with no issues.

Is this really necessary?

Well, new supervisor decides that’s not good enough. She needs to assert control and dominance. She announced to us in, one-on-one convos, that we all had to start giving specific reasons for why we were stepping away. I told her I wasn’t really comfortable announcing to the entire team every time I had to use the bathroom. She basically shrugged and said, “It’s the rule. We need transparency so I know what everyone’s doing.” Ok? We’ve had no issues for years, but whatever she says goes I guess.

She wants specific, she’ll get specific.

The very next time nature called, instead of a boring “brb,” I typed: “BRB. Going to go number 2 in the bathroom.” Immediately she pmed me in Teams saying that was “not professional.” I reminded her she told us to be specific, and I was just following directions.

This is funny!

After that, others started joining in. Some favorites were: “BRB. Gonna stand in front of the urinal and do an impression of a water fountain”

“BRB. Going to blow my nose to try to dislodge this giant booger.” Within a week, the supervisor started telling us we didn’t need to be so specific when stepping away from our desks. Like, yeah, we know.

Sometimes complying is the best way for a manager to realize how ridiculous the rules are.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

This person wants to know more.

Another person did something similar.

This is a good point.

That’s the best part!

She should’ve seen this coming. Don’t ask for people to be too specific about why they need to leave their desk for a minute. You may not like the answer.

The best part of this story really was the coworkers joining in and getting creative with their explanations about where they were going.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.