Boyfriend Continues Buying Unwanted Gifts, Prompting His Partner To Ask Him To Stop Wasting Money

When you are in a relationship, it is pretty common to buy each other gifts. Of course, you should only buy gifts that you think the other person is going to like.

What would you do if your boyfriend kept buying you things that you specifically said you didn’t want?

That is what kept happening to the young lady in this story, so she finally got angry with him and told him not to buy her anything anymore since it was just a waste of money. This seems to have hurt his feelings, as he is now not talking to her, and she wants to know if she was out of line.

In my opinion, her boyfriend should have known not to buy most of the things mentioned below. An occasional mistake can happen, but he just kept buying stuff she didn’t want, and I can see how that would get annoying.

AITAH? My boyfriend keeps insisting on buying me gifts he knows I don’t like/want. My boyfriend and I have been together for about 3 years. I want to preface this post by acknowledging that there are a lot of financial disparities in today’s economy and I do not wish to come off as selfish or privileged.

I’m sure this is important for context.

My boyfriend does very well financially and I do too, not nearly to his extent but I buy myself everything I need. As I (31f) gotten older, I’ve learned to stop mindlessly buying things. Materialistic things just don’t bring me much happiness anymore.

Discussing Christmas presents is a good idea.

Let’s rewind to Christmas. I just moved into my new apartment. My boyfriend and I had about 10 different conversations about how I did NOT want a coffee machine for the new place. I’m very particular about how I like my coffee. I go to one cafe every day and get my coffee (I can only drink one cup a day because I have a heart murmur. He know this).

Why would he do this?

Anyways, it’s Christmas and I’ve settled into my new apartment. He hands my gift and presents it with “I know you’re going to hate it, but I bought it for you anyway.” It was a coffee machine (retails for about $100). I thanked him, explained to him I won’t get much use out of it and asked if I could donate it. He got angry but said sure.

Picking out gifts can be hard, but he should know she doesn’t want this.

Come Valentine’s Day. He bought me a heart shaped necklace. I don’t wear jewelry. Like, literally none. I was a little heart broken (pun intended) because I couldn’t believe out the 3 years he’s known me, he’s never noticed. I chose not to say anything, I just thanked him for it.

I think he just really likes buying the gifts.

Fast forward to yesterday. I’m out with my friends and all of a sudden I get a few text messages alerting me that “my order from *fast fashion site* is being prepared.” I thought someone hacked my card. I go look at my texts and see from him “I bought you some random things, feel free to throw away what you don’t like.”

He seems to love shopping for things, even if they are useless.

I honestly saw red. I understand there are some people who do use fast fashion sites and I will not judge them, but I personally do not buy items from them. The things he got me were about $12 (3 total) and they are honestly that cheap for a reason. They can’t be worn more than once and the material is just, well, cheap.

She is trying to communicate clearly.

I did NOT ask for any of this. I asked him if he could just not do this again, and if he can just please ask me next time before mindlessly buying me something. I can tell he’s angry and we haven’t spoken since yesterday.

These two seem to have very different mindsets on gifts.

I just don’t understand why he insists on buying me things knowing “I won’t like it” or “just throw it out.” I sound so ungrateful but I hate how wasteful and mindless it is. I will definitely post what he bought me to my local “buy nothing” facebook group. AITAH?

It is hard to say exactly what is going on here, but it seems like he loves shopping and buying things to show people they are thinking of them. She, on the other hand, thinks it is a waste and doesn’t like it. Hopefully, they can get on the same page eventually.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Or maybe he is just bad at gift giving.

This seems like a bit of a leap. Sure, it is possible, but there is no way to know based on what is written.

It is more about him than her.

Now this is a great answer.

This person thinks she should break up with him.

Maybe he just likes buying gifts, or maybe he is being controlling. Either way, she finds it annoying, so he should make an effort to stop doing this type of thing. Some people just really don’t like getting gifts.

If she is being honest about not wanting anything, then that is what he should do. What is so hard about honoring her requests in this area?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.