Bride Had Second Thoughts About Inviting Her Dad — His Face Mask Stunt at the Wedding Proved Her Right

I don’t think there’s a wedding that has ever happened that didn’t have some weird stories attached to it. Even if the day ends up being beautiful and relatively drama free, there are almost always some relatives exhibiting odd behavior or last minute drama.

In this story, the sister of the groom shares two stories about her brother’s wedding. The first story is about the father of the bride, who her sister-in-law didn’t even want to invite to the wedding. The second story is about her brother’s friend.

Both stories didn’t really have a big impact on the actual wedding, but they are quirky and cringy.

Keep reading for all the details.

Bride’s dad tried advertising his company’s face masks at the reception So my brother just got married and his wife (an absolute saint!) has a terrible dad. Luckily she has an amazing stepdad who truly stepped up. He walked her down the aisle and did the father daughter dance. Her bio dad was lucky to be invited—in fact, my now sister in law didn’t want to invite him at all, but her mom used the “he’s your dad” excuse. Yes, it wasn’t cool, but the interference was minimal and my sister in law is over it. She didn’t take any photos with her dad, and as far as I’m aware, didn’t interact with him. I wasn’t aware he was there until I heard this story from my mom.

Here’s what happened at the reception…

During the reception, he reportedly walked around and introduced himself to guests as the father of the bride (they all knew something was off since he wasn’t involved at all in the ceremony or reception). He then gave away free face masks from the company he worked for. He came up to my mom and introduced himself, told her what company he worked for, gave her a face mask, and said “don’t you have three daughters? Take one for each of them too.” She didn’t know how to politely get rid of him so she took them and moved on. Again, minimal interference but still an absolute sucky thing to do at your own daughter’s wedding.

This bonus story is unrelated to the father-of-the-bride, but it’s still worth reading.

Bonus: my brother asked one of his childhood friends to be a groomsman and he declined, which my brother understood. However, he RSVPed yes to the wedding and then day of texted the best man and told him he and his girlfriend wouldn’t be coming because he “ripped his pants.” Bad excuse, but my brother accepted it. Later he saw on the friend’s girlfriend’s story that they were actually in the town that the wedding was at (4 hours away from his home) so they obviously made an effort to come to the town. They were out at a nice restaurant. Now he may well have ripped his pants, but he could’ve picked up a pair at Walmart and no one would’ve said anything. The bride and groom weren’t ones to be bothered by any fashion faux pas. As far as we can tell, he just didn’t want to show up.

At least the wedding went well with minimal interference despite the friend and father-of-the-bride.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good point.

The bride’s dad definitely wasn’t father of the year.

One person has a theory about the brother’s friend.

Another person commented on both stories.

It is weird that the brother’s friend traveled four hours from his hometown but chose not to go to the wedding. If the situation were really just a pair of pants, you’d think a last minute shopping trip would be in order. Otherwise, it’s hard to figure out why he would travel there on the weekend of the wedding but decide not to go at the last minute and offer up some lame excuse.

As far as the father-of-the-bride, I can see why the bride didn’t want to invite him. He certainly doesn’t seem to actually care about her. At least he didn’t make some big scene. He was cringy and annoying, but if OP didn’t even know he was there until after the fact, he definitely didn’t ruin his daughter’s wedding or anything. It could’ve been much worse.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.