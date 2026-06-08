Broke Couple Outraged After $100 Group Gift Suddenly Skyrockets to $260

Saying yes to a group gift feels easy until the price comes back as something completely different from what was originally quoted.

One couple had already been keeping a tight grip on their finances as they were living on one income with no savings. But when an invite came for a friend’s kid’s birthday, they committed to a $100 share of a swing set.

So they were shocked when the friend who asked came back, telling them their share would actually cost them $260.

Her boyfriend said they would make it work, but she’s having serious doubts — both about the quality of their friends and her husband’s ability to say “no” when it really counts.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I refuse to help pay for our “nieces” gift? I (30s F) have been with my (30s M) boyfriend for 2.5 years. We live together and have for a lot of our relationship, and just recently moved.

Lately, money has been tight for this couple.

He has a job that is off during the summer, so at the present moment we only have one income. Although he is looking for any sort of job, it hasn’t been successful. We don’t really have savings, and eventually my paycheck won’t be enough to cover all bills and expenses, but we’re hoping he gets a job soon.

So because of this, they’ve already made a great deal of sacrifices.

To put it into context, we’ve turned down wedding invitations, vacation invitations, and even some local hangouts just to save money.

When a birthday party invite came in the mail, it would incite a bit of drama.

One of his best fraternity brothers (30s M) — we’ll call him Matt — and his girlfriend (mid to late 20s F) are having a birthday party for their 2-year-old this weekend. Since it’s not a far drive, we decided that after turning down event after event, we could spare the gas to go. They are very close — as I said, brothers — and we’ve been around for all stages of her life.

Soon, her boyfriend’s friend came to him with a proposition.

About two weeks ago, my boyfriend was approached by Matt asking if we wanted to forego a gift and split a swing set for his daughter. It was between 4-5 friends and would be about $100 a piece — $100 total as a couple, not each, to clarify.

At first, her boyfriend accepted the deal, but before long, the terms changed.

My boyfriend, who doesn’t really know how to say no, agreed but let him know it wouldn’t be the full amount immediately — half at payday and half the next. That was fine. Two days ago, Matt messaged to confirm we were in on the play set, but stated it would be $260.

The couple was both upset, but still trying to be a people pleaser; her boyfriend dug them into a hole.

We were both shocked and asked how it was so much more. Matt stated he didn’t even really know the price before he spoke with us the first time, and kept pushing for help. My boyfriend, being the loving guy he is, said we would figure it out — even though that’s more than our car payment.

Her boyfriend is just letting it slide, but this whole thing puts a sour taste in her mouth.

I told my boyfriend I am refusing to pay or help pay for anything over $100. My boyfriend understands my point of view but doesn’t want to ruffle feathers. I think we were bamboozled and are now being guilted into paying an amount we never agreed on. Frankly, I don’t even want to go to the party. WIBTA if I refused to help pay?

$100 and $260 are a huge difference, especially when money is already tight.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe this request was always unreasonable.

This commenter thinks this woman is totally right to be upset — for multiple reasons.

Saying “money is tight” seems to work when people use it as an excuse.

Even someone older and more established balks at this gift request.

A commitment to $100 is a commitment to $100, not a placeholder for whatever number shows up later.

Quoting a price without checking it first and then expecting everyone to absorb the difference is not how group gifts work, and a couple on a single income who have been turning down weddings and vacations to stay afloat are not the right people to ask to cover the gap.

Her boyfriend is a kind person, and that is genuinely being used against him here. She is right to hold the line.

Happy birthday to the toddler, but he’s not getting $260 of their hard-earned money.