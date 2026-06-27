Caught on the Property Line: Why a Woman’s Discovery of a Bizarre Device Hidden Near Her Fence Forced Her to Call the Police

Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected in their own home.

This woman had recently moved into a condo when she began noticing a strange device pointing toward her and her home. She brushed it off at first as an innocent coincidence, but when it happened repeatedly, she began to become more suspicious. Eventually, she learned what it was and became feeling uncomfortable and vulnerable.

Whoa! This is kind of concerning. It is a story about a creepy neighbor who can quickly make a person feel unsafe in their own space. Read the full story below to find out more.

My Neighbor is Using a Tablet stick to pick Inside my Apartment! I moved at the end of February into a condo, so it has been only 3 weeks. Three times, at different times, I have seen some sort of device on a stick that looked like a tablet over the dividing fence of my patio and the neighbor’s. I have glass sliding doors so I saw the device while I was in my living room. At first, I thought it was just reaching up for something and didn’t bother much. The next time I saw it being turned slowly toward my living room, while the person was trying to keep it steady.

This woman finally identified what it was!

Tonight, it was reaching closer and I got the chance to see it about three feet away. I noticed the adjusting bolts and exactly what it was. He placed it down when he saw me. He heard me get upset about it as I was talking on my phone, but I got the chance to take a picture It was a tablet on a selfie stick!

She’s trying to figure out the best action she should take.

The older man that lives next door works for the county and is part of the HOA. I have spoken with him once, and the complex manager raved about how nice he was and that they’d known each other for 35 years. So I’m trying to figure out the best route. What I know is that I live in Winter Park, FL, and this is a crime that falls under Statute 810.14.

She doesn’t know whom to report this incident to.

But more importantly, I am mortified and freaked out. I feel very uncomfortable just sitting in my living room with the blackout blinds down. I am a single mom of a toddler and I’m usually home by myself — which I am sure that he knows by now. If it wasn’t for the pictures I was able to take of the tablet, I’d probably wouldn’t consider officially reporting. But, who should I report it to? These are privately owned condos. I rent from the owner. My lease is barely a month. There’s the HOA, the complex mamanagement company, the owner, the police…

She realized that her neighbor is a creep!

Advice, please! And, for the record, I do not walk around in my underwear or less while the blinds are open. And I’m sure he’s done this more than the 3 times I’ve witnessed it. I’ve also been sitting quietly outside and noticed by the sound how unusually slow he opened the screen door but didn’t put much thought into it. Now, it makes sense: I have an freakin’ creep/perve as a neighbor! 😱😳😥

OP’s concerns seem completely reasonable. Everyone would freak out if they repeatedly saw a device pointed toward their home. I know I would. Ugh! Documenting what she saw and seeking advice before taking further action was a calculated move.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

I hope she gets the support she needs from the right people. Let’s see the comments of other people.

This user offers some valid advice.

Take this to the police, says this one.

Here’s another idea.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, this one agrees it’s a criminal offense.

Privacy isn’t a privilege. It’s a basic expectation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.