Coffee Shop Owner Kicks Out Customer, Then Realizes He Never Paid for His Drink

Hey, not everyone is a fan of small talk…

Some people like to get in, get out, and skip the chit-chat.

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

To each their own, right?

To add to that, if you’re a business owner, you should probably already know that not everyone is a fan of talking to folks they don’t know.

Well, it looks like this fella didn’t get the memo about that…

A person talked about why a coffee shop owner got upset with them when they didn’t engage in small talk and it’s a pretty wild story!

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for leaving a coffee shop without paying after the owner kicked me out? “I’m a pretty introverted guy. I’m not shy exactly, I just don’t talk much unless I actually have something to say.

We all need quiet time once in a while…

After work I usually like quiet places where I can decompress for a bit before going home. A few months ago a small coffee shop opened near my apartment, and I started going there pretty regularly. The owner is this older guy, probably late 60s or early 70s, super friendly but VERY talkative. Like the kind of person who asks more follow-up questions to every answer. Honestly I didn’t dislike the guy or anything. I figured he was probably lonely and liked talking to customers. Usually I’d just answer politely and sip my coffee.

We all have days like this…

Last week though, I had an absolutely brutal day at work. I was mentally exhausted. I still had extra work I needed to finish at home, so on the way back I stopped by the coffee shop to have a latte. The owner started talking to me like usual the second I walked in. Asking how my day was, why I looked tired, if work was stressful, etc. I answered, but probably in a flat tone. Then he suddenly went, “What’s with the attitude?” I honestly thought I misheard him, so I said, “Excuse me?” And he went, “Every time I try talking to you tonight you answer like I’m bothering you. If you’re gonna be rude, you can leave.” At that point I was completely caught off guard. I said I wasn’t trying to be rude, I was just exhausted from work. But he kept talking over me and saying I was being disrespectful in his shop. Then he told me again to leave. Thing is, I had literally just gotten my coffee and only drank maybe a quarter of it. I told him I hadn’t even finished my drink yet, but he just pointed at the door and told me to get out.

This guy sounds like he might have a screw loose.

So I left without paying. My thinking at the time was basically: if you’re kicking me out before I can even drink the coffee, then fine. I wasn’t trying to scam anyone, I was just overwhelmed and annoyed and wanted to leave the situation. Later I told my girlfriend about it and she said I was still wrong for not paying because the coffee had already been made. She agreed the owner overreacted, but said I basically “dined and dashed.” I honestly don’t know. Part of me thinks if you throw someone out over a misunderstanding, you can’t really expect them to calmly stand there and complete a transaction afterward. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who closed his bank account after being told his initial transaction didn’t qualify him for free parking.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual spoke up.



Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

It sounds like this coffee shop owner might want to look into another line of work if he can’t deal with the occasional customer who isn’t a chatterbox like he is.

What a strange reaction to have to a regular customer who pays hard-earned money to buy your stuff.

Weird!

Well, this certainly doesn’t sound like any way to run a business!