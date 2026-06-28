Condo Owner Says Neighbor Keeps Causing Problems in Shared Garage, but the HOA Won’t Help

Imagine living in a condo that includes two parking spots in the parking garage. What would you do if one of your neighbors kept opening her door into your parking spot even when she saw you trying to park your car?

That’s what the person who wrote this story has to deal with. The neighbor, for whatever reason, seems to spend a lot of time rummaging through things she keeps in her car, so her door is open a lot, and she even sometimes takes bags out of her car and sets them in the parking spot next to her car.

It sounds so frustrating, but unfortunately, the HOA doesn’t seem to care about issues like this one.

Keep reading for all the details.

(Condo) Neighbor keeps extending her car door and sometimes belongings into my parking space while I’m trying to park I’m at my wits end. Moved into this condo 4 years ago and our neighbor has a habit of loitering in the parking garage while reorganizing her things (she has a bunch of bags with who knows what in them at all times) for an incredibly long amount of time. This wouldn’t really bother me if she didn’t put things in my space or keep her car door open extending into my space, but even as she sees me parking she doesn’t move her stuff.

Here are some more details about the parking situation.

This is in an underground parking garage. The order of our parking spaces from left to right is a pillar, my sisters spot, my spot, neighbors spot. Sometimes I use my sisters spot when she’s not around, and I had been for the majority of the past 2 weeks since she’s on vacation. She’s coming back tomorrow.

This is crazy!

Things escalated today as I was backing into my spot so my sister can use hers when she comes back. I noticed her car door was open. She sees me backing up and OPENS HER DOOR FURTHER. This ticks me off, but I don’t say anything. I grab my stuff and try to leave but she stops me and the following exchange happens:

The neighbor had a question.

Her: Is there a reason you can’t use the other spot? Me: My sister is coming back tomorrow. Her: But can’t you use the other spot? Me: It’s easier for me to back in here and for her to take the further spot because of the pillar because her car is smaller.

OP thought of a better comeback later.

I kind of just blurted out the last part since I was so baffled and wanted to get out of there but I really should have just said “is there a reason why you have to keep overextending into my spot?” Anyway, I’m wondering if there’s anything I can do or a product I can buy and place in our spots to deter her from overextending, maybe small cones but she can always move those? Our HOA isn’t very active with these things and is in general pretty difficult to reach. I’ve also looked at the property history and she’s lived here for 20+ years so there’s no chance of her moving any time soon.

OP shares examples of other annoying things the neighbor does.

She’s also def a Karen with neurotic post it notes on the common gate to our outdoor hallway saying “PLEASE SHUT DOOR GENTLY,” was yelling at other previous neighbors for smoking cigarettes outside in the hallway even though it’s a common area, has a tow away sign on top of her spots even though a tow truck can’t even clear our garage, and leaves an empty Starbucks cup on top of her car when people aren’t there to make them think she’s coming back soon so I’m unsure if I even put some sort of barrier there if she’d claim damage to her car or something. Basically idk what to do about this psycho. I just want to be able to park in my spot without issues. She acts like she owns the place even though we’re paying a mortgage too and those parking spots are ours.

Yikes! She does sound annoying! OP needs to be honest with her and just tell her she’s not moving her car, it’s her parking spot, and the neighbor’s stuff needs to stay out of her spot.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

Here’s a simple solution.

Another person suggests fighting Karen with Karen.

She needs to be clear about the problem.

I’m not sure I’d recommend going this far.

Her neighbor does sound annoying, but maybe her neighbor doesn’t realize how annoying she’s being. She might be so self-absorbed that she doesn’t realize how her actions are affecting OP. The best place to start would be clear communication. If that doesn’t work, maybe honking will.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.