Cops Intercepted a Man Walking Home From a Restaurant Because Next-Door Neighbors Tagged His Dinner Run as Threatening
Some neighbors can be too paranoid.
In this story, a man decided to go out and buy some nachos.
But his neighbor reported him as a suspicious person because of his tattoos.
Now, he’s wondering how something as simple as a walk turned into a misunderstanding.
Check out the full details below.
Neighbor called cops because I was… walking?
My neighbors generally suck. They are all loud.
They have no regard for neighbors. But this one, I just… what.
I have been trying to lose weight. I do not have any junk food in the house.
If I want junk food, I have to walk to go get it. It has been working.
This man went out to buy some nachos.
Around 9 p.m. last night, I had a craving for nachos. I started walking.
On the walk back, I had warm nachos in hand. A police officer pulled up next to me.
One of my neighbors had called in a suspicious person.
They had called in a few other times with the same description.
This included security video of me that shows my tattoos.
His neighbor accused him of being suspicious.
I was deemed suspicious by the neighbor.
They said I was not looking at my phone, not walking a dog, and not walking with other people.
I have lived in the neighborhood for 6 years.
I stick to the sidewalk. I am literally just walking off my outer fat person.
And trying to feed my inner fat person.
Now, he’s wondering what he should do next time.
But apparently, I cannot do that without being suspicious.
Am I supposed to stare at my phone? Should I bring my reactive dog?
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Do I need my address printed on a shirt saying “I fuggin’ live here?”
If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.
Let’s see how others reacted to this story.
This person offers a suggestion.
This user shares their personal thoughts.
No one walks apparently, says this one.
This one makes a valid point.
Finally, this user experiences the same thing.
Feeling hungry and walking on the street with nachos isn’t really a crime.
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