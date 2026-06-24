Couple Loved Their Quiet Street Until New Landowners Moved In And Started Constantly Showing Up At Their Door

Having friendly neighbors is great!

As long as they’re not TOO friendly and they don’t cramp your style, if you know what I’m saying.

Those kinds of neighbors make you not want to leave your house and they can cause all kinds of chaos.

The person who wrote this story is dealing with some new neighbors who sound like they’re straight out of a movie…and not in a good way.

Check out what they had to say about this situation and think about how you’d react if you were in their shoes.

New neighbors living in their car and inviting themselves over to our property. “This is my absolute worst nightmare. We live on a quiet dead end street in a small town. It is wooded on one side (the woods leading to a small pond) with a handful of houses on the other. That is, until this past year, when a parcel of land right across from our house was sold and some trees started coming down. Already annoyed, because we loved having the woods, but it gets worse.

Ummmm, this is weird.

These new neighbors are older (maybe 60s?) and apparently are doing this whole thing with cash and have started to come on the weekend to sleep in their car in the small clearing and do lord knows what. We have dogs who are not used to the intermittent noise and will go crazy every time they are there. The clear out is in full view of my office window.

Classy!

Last weekend I saw the woman pop a squat right next to the car. It was like 9 am in the morning. Last night she stumbled over clearly plastered and just sat on our porch to pet the dogs and chat. Because the dogs bark they started to talk to them, come over and now it’s this whole invasion of privacy issue. We played the friendly neighbor card and now we are being punished. We are fantasizing about putting hidden fly bait traps all over their property or something to make it miserable for them to camp.

What are these folks really up to…?

Apparently they bought the land as a commercially zoned parcel to build some kind of fire alarm business, but they also need to put a sewer line in, the building is like 5 years out but I’m pretty sure there will never be a business on this property. We have absolutely no idea what their goal is here or where they live the rest of the time, sorry but willingly car camping in your 60s in a residential neighborhood is just bizarre. We are just trying to have a quiet normal life. We will probably need to get a fence for the side front yard. I know we need to set clear boundaries now too. The whole situation is just weird and these are the kind of people who just don’t understand how to keep to themselves. What else can we do?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this person weighed in.

This is what happens when you’re nice to people…

Well, not ALL the time, but some folks will absolutely take advantage of your kindness and you’ll regret ever saying hello to them.

Yikes!

It might be time to sell their house and get away from these folks!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.