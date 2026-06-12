Customer Refuses to Answer the Door to Avoid Paying for Rented Furniture, so the Employee Takes a Shoe From the House

Imagine working for a company where customers rent furniture. If a customer stopped paying for the furniture and refused to answer the door when you were at their house to collect payment, what would you do?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he is determined to get his money back. When the customer still doesn’t answer the door, he decides to take a shoe.

Keep reading for all the details.

Refuse to pay the money you owe? Lose a shoe. This happened earlier this morning. I work in a company where you can lease furniture, and I act as a repoman in a way. There’s a customer of ours who is always pretty late and tends to be a huge jerk about it, but normally pays. But this time he’s egregiously past due and has said he has no intention of paying and basically thinks that “if I don’t answer the door, then it’s my stuff”.

Once again, the guy didn’t answer the door.

Now people who have worked in rent-to-own knows that this isn’t exactly rare, but I was told that my pay might be cut because our wages reflect our numbers and this guy has thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. So I’m knocking on his door, and I hear a little movement. I keep knocking, hear a bit more. Eventually after banging on his door for about 10 minutes I give up and turn to walk away, but I notice a big stack of shoes on his doorstep.

He had an idea.

At least 10 pairs just sitting there near his porch’s chair. So I look around to see any cameras, witnesses, it’s pretty isolated. So I just grab 1 shoe. I keep it in my truck for half the day then plop it on the sidewalk halfway across town. I now plan to steal 1 shoe every time I know he’s ignoring me.

That guy’s eventually going to be out of shoes!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person explains how someone they knew would get rent-to-own customers to pay.

Here’s a recommendation to find a different job.

One person complains about rent-to-own companies.

Another person would take all the shoes.

It may have felt satisfying, but the customer still didn’t pay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.