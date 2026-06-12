June 12, 2026 at 5:55 pm

Customer Refuses to Answer the Door to Avoid Paying for Rented Furniture, so the Employee Takes a Shoe From the House

by Jayne Elliott

man listening with glass at the door

Shutterstock

Imagine working for a company where customers rent furniture. If a customer stopped paying for the furniture and refused to answer the door when you were at their house to collect payment, what would you do?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he is determined to get his money back. When the customer still doesn’t answer the door, he decides to take a shoe.

Keep reading for all the details.

Refuse to pay the money you owe? Lose a shoe.

This happened earlier this morning.

I work in a company where you can lease furniture, and I act as a repoman in a way.

There’s a customer of ours who is always pretty late and tends to be a huge jerk about it, but normally pays.

But this time he’s egregiously past due and has said he has no intention of paying and basically thinks that “if I don’t answer the door, then it’s my stuff”.

Once again, the guy didn’t answer the door.

Now people who have worked in rent-to-own knows that this isn’t exactly rare, but I was told that my pay might be cut because our wages reflect our numbers and this guy has thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

So I’m knocking on his door, and I hear a little movement.

I keep knocking, hear a bit more.

Eventually after banging on his door for about 10 minutes I give up and turn to walk away, but I notice a big stack of shoes on his doorstep.

He had an idea.

At least 10 pairs just sitting there near his porch’s chair.

So I look around to see any cameras, witnesses, it’s pretty isolated.

So I just grab 1 shoe. I keep it in my truck for half the day then plop it on the sidewalk halfway across town.

I now plan to steal 1 shoe every time I know he’s ignoring me.

That guy’s eventually going to be out of shoes!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was rudely confronted by a teenager, only to have the teen’s father step up in an unexpected way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

One person explains how someone they knew would get rent-to-own customers to pay.

2026 04 21 at 9.17.05 AM Customer Refuses to Answer the Door to Avoid Paying for Rented Furniture, so the Employee Takes a Shoe From the House

Here’s a recommendation to find a different job.

2026 04 21 at 9.17.19 AM Customer Refuses to Answer the Door to Avoid Paying for Rented Furniture, so the Employee Takes a Shoe From the House

One person complains about rent-to-own companies.

2026 04 21 at 9.17.35 AM Customer Refuses to Answer the Door to Avoid Paying for Rented Furniture, so the Employee Takes a Shoe From the House

Another person would take all the shoes.

2026 04 21 at 9.17.59 AM Customer Refuses to Answer the Door to Avoid Paying for Rented Furniture, so the Employee Takes a Shoe From the House

It may have felt satisfying, but the customer still didn’t pay.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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