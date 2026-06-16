Customer Attempts to Get Free Hotel Stay, but Front Desk Worker Uses Her Evidence to Catch the Lie

You never what kind of people you’re gonna be dealing with when you work in a hotel.

Nice people, rude people…and sometimes, STRANGE people.

But that’s all part of the fun, right?

Sure, it is!

Because every day working at a hotel is an adventure.

A worker wrote the story below and explained how a guest tried to scam a free room…but they weren’t falling for it! Let’s read all about it.

I Guess Some Guests Just Don’t Think Front Desk Workers Are Intelligent. “I was working my audit shift last night when this woman comes up to the desk. I notice that she looked upset. I asked how could I help her and she tells me her room number and demands that I move her to a new room. I inform her that unfortunately we’re sold out so I can’t move her.

This didn’t sound good…AT ALL.

Before she can say anything else, I ask her what the problem is since there might be something I can do to fix her issue once I know what it is. She says, “Apparently my current room has bed bugs!”

For those of you reading this who don’t work in the industry, bed bugs are the two words no hotel ever wants to hear.

It was sounding really bad.

Internally I’m starting to worry. I start to try and get details and begin asking questions. She says she found a massive one on her pillow. That kind of confuses me because I’ve never heard of bed bugs described as massive due to the fact that they’re pretty small. So I ask if she’s sure it was a bed bug. She responds with, “I caught it and brought it down to show you as proof.” At this point she takes the tissue that she’s been holding in her hand and hands it to me me. I open it, thinking I’m going to have to soak my hands in Purel later after washing them a few times, and take one look at what’s in it.

Wait for it…

At this point I feel foolish for freaking out. I look back at her and say, “Ma’am, that’s a leaf.” She looks totally dumbfounded. She begins stammering and grasping for words and it immediately dawns on me that she’s trying to scam an upgrade. She then says how I can be sure it’s not a bed bug.

Come on, lady!

Apparently she doesn’t know that most hotels train their staffs to, at the very least, know what bed bugs look like. I begin telling her that what she’s caught is the wrong size, the wrong color, and most importantly, it’s a leaf. She then stormed off. I made sure to notate what happened and I emailed the managers, just in case she tries to come down in the morning. I’ve seen plenty of guests try all sorts of lies and shenanigans to score themselves an upgrade, but this was a first…for me at least. I also feel slightly insulted at the thought that she believed that I’d be dumb enough to not know the difference between a bed bug and a leaf.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Nice try, lady!

Actually, let’s put our hands together and show some appreciation for her, because at least she tried to come up with something creative and different.

Well done…almost.

This customer tried to pull a fast one, but it didn’t work!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.