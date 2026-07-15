She Arranged a Job Interview for Her Brother, But He Seemed to Tank His First Impression on Purpose

Helping a family member land their first job can feel incredibly rewarding, especially when you know they’re facing an uphill battle.

One young woman thought she had found the perfect opportunity for her younger brother after recommending him for a position where she already worked.

Since he didn’t finish high school and had never held a job before, she knew getting an interview wouldn’t be easy, so she did everything she could to help.

She walked him through the process, explained what to expect, and even gave him advice on how to make a good first impression.

But after the interview, she received a phone call from one of the managers that completely caught her off guard.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for snapping at my brother and telling him “you’re never gonna land a job acting like that!” I (22F) have been working at a small fast food restaurant for a little over a year. I have a younger brother (19M) who is currently looking for his first job. He lives with my mom who works literally day and night and the only income he gets is an allowance from our dad. He did not graduate high school and I know how hard it is to land an interview anywhere without it so I offered to get him an interview where I work and he accepted.

She was happy to help, but things didn’t go as she imagined they would.

I coached him on what to say and how to act and because I recommended him he was basically assured the job as long as he had a warm and welcoming attitude. Long story short, he bombed it. Two managers interviewed him and later one of the managers called me to tell me how my brother did. They used the words “monotone” and “deadpan” and how he wouldn’t even crack a smile, so unless the other candidates are garbage, my brother has no chance. The manager sounded very disappointed due to the fact i was excited for them to meet my brother and said he was a fast learner and super friendly.

She called him out on it.

I texted my brother after that call and mentioned what the manager said and the only response i got was “whatever”. That’s when I snapped and told him he was never gonna get a job acting like that. His response was for me to “shut up” and that he tried his best. I was incredibly upset because I had complete trust in him to ace that interview. I told him how it wasn’t a joke and that I encouraged an interview with him with my boss, which now makes me look unreliable. He currently is not speaking to me, I feel I may have been too harsh to them but I do have a soft spot for him since he’s my little brother, however he needs a job to help our mom. AITA?

Some tough love is necessary more often than people like to admit.

But what did Reddit think?

Something to consider.

Yikes.

A reader shares their opinion.

Another commenter chimes in.

This person thinks she’s in the wrong.

She just wanted to help, but didn’t know how to handle when things didn’t go according to plan.

While she felt embarrassed after putting her own reputation on the line, her brother insisted he had done the best he could and didn’t like being so harshly criticized afterwards.

It is true that first impressions can make a huge difference, especially when someone is trying to break into the workforce for the first time, no matter your generation.