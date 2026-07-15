He Suspected His Neighbor Was Messing With His Hose. The Way He Secured His Yard Is Genius.

Neighbor disputes can quickly turn stressful and uncomfortable.

The following story involves a man who started having issues with his neighbor shortly after buying his home.

He kept receiving complaints about parking and installers working on his property, and the tension kept growing.

Things escalated when he suspected his neighbor had entered his property and tampered with his hose.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Neighbor unreeled my hose and left my water running while I was gone I bought a house 5 months ago. My neighbor has been giving me issues. I am giving some backstory to our relationship for context. About 2 months into owning this home, I had a new roof installed. The roofers were using my driveway, so I moved my car to the street in front of her house for the day.

This man moved his car and asked the roofers to clean up their mess.

She came over and asked me to move it. She said she likes to park there. She had plenty of space behind my car to park. The roofers had also gotten debris in her yard. Trying to be a good neighbor, I eventually moved my car and I told the roofers to clean her backyard.

He offered to clean up the mess, but his neighbor refused.

Since my roofers did not speak much English, she made vile racist comments about them. She said they were pretending not to speak English so they could get out of work. She said this because they were not understanding how she wanted them to clean it. She talked to them like children and even tried to shame their mothers. I offered to clean it up myself. She refused and said they needed to be held accountable.

He discovered that his hose was unreeled and the water was left running.

Since then, I choose to ignore her whenever she knocks on my door. She does this every few weeks. Yesterday was one of those instances. She knocked and I ignored it. Today, I went out and saw her outside doing yard work. I came back home a few hours later. I found the hose in my backyard unreeled. The water was left running at the base of my tree.

Now, he’s not sure how else to deal with his neighbor.

I left a note on her door, saying if I catch her on my property again, I will call the cops. I do not have evidence. I am not sure how to proceed with ensuring she stays off my property. I also want to make sure she does not touch my stuff. I already ordered a camera and a hose bib lock to deter her. I do not know what else to do.

Yikes! That neighbor sounds like a nightmare. OP tried to be respectful, but the neighbor kept crossing the line.

Trespassing and meddling with his property are serious offenses. Perhaps it’s time for cameras and firm boundaries.

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Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and simple.

Here’s some other helpful advice.

People are saying the same thing.

Here’s another idea…

And finally, another one.

Good fences make good neighbors.

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