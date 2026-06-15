Customer Tries to Trade in Game for Cheaper Preorder, but Employee Explains Why It Won’t Work

Video game stores sometimes let customers preorder video games that are being released so they can be sure to get the game as soon as it comes out instead of risking it selling out.

Video game stores also sometimes let customers trade in old games to get a discount on new games they want to buy, including games they’ve preordered.

In this story, one customer often likes to preorder video games and trade in old games to get a discount.

The retail worker thought of this situation as perfectly normal until one day when the customer had a really weird, and I mean really weird, trade in request. It was so weird that the retail worker tried to talk him out of it.

Keep reading to hear what the request was and if the employee was successful in preventing the customer from making a big mistake.

“So I would just waste my money?” Background: I work at a videogame store, we buy and sell used games. You can also pre-order games at our store. We have a regular customer who pretty much always pre-orders the newest games and sells his old ones, so he can pay for the new ones. Normal stuff. But a few days ago, he had a weird idea.

This is a really weird idea.

He pre-ordered a game and wanted to pick it up. As usual, I asked him if he wants to sell some game so he can get the new one for a lower price and he pulls something out. He puts the very same videogame (sealed) on the counter and I am super confused. ME is obviously me, he will be RE (Regular): RE: I want to sell this game, so I can get my ordered game cheaper.

OP tried to understand the customer’s logic.

ME: But…this is the very same game? RE: Oh, yeah, it was a gift. But I don’t want this one, I want the one I ordered here. ME: But this is literally the same game, there are no differences. There are also no bonuses if you pre-ordered or anything. RE: Yeah, that’s fine. sigh

OP tries to talk the customer out of trading in the game.

ME: Okay, so we would give you around 30€ (german guy here), so you would have to pay another 30€ to get your version. RE: Alright. takes out his wallet ME: Excuse me, but are you sure you want to do this? I mean, you could also give me 30€ now and take the very same game home that you are selling me, because it is literally the same version. I appreciate that you want to have business with us, but there is no reason for you to do this.

He finally understood.

RE: So I would just waste my money? ME: sigh Yes. RE: Wow, I didn’t realize. Thanks. He then left the store. I am still confused about this. In just what way did he think this would be a good thing for him?

Wow! He got the game he wanted as a gift. Just keep the game! I’m glad OP was able to get him to understand.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It makes my head hurt too!

This person can only think of one reason the customer would want to trade in the game.

I doubt that this was the case.

This is the only thing that might make sense.

If you want something and get it as a gift, it’s really stupid to try to trade in that thing for the exact same thing. The trade in value will never be the same as what you would pay for the item because the store has to make money off of it. In this story, it sounded like the trade in value was half of the retail price.

I’m really glad OP was able to talk the customer out of wasting his money. Not all retail workers would’ve been this helpful.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.