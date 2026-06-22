Dad Allegedly Sent His Kids Into a Store to Steal a Video Game Console, Then Left Them Behind When They Got Caught

If you’re a parent, and you think you’re a bad parent, you probably aren’t because parenting is hard.

Good parents probably sometimes question their parenting choices which is what makes them good parents.

Then, there are the bad parents, and in this story, you’re going to hear about a bad parent.

He’s such a bad parent that he actually tells his kids to steal. But it gets even worse.

Keep reading for all the details.

Dirtbag Dad has his kids steal for him. I have worked at video game store for around 5 years now and at one point we would shrink wrap the pre-owned consoles with the cords and cables and have one of each on a display shelf (wasn’t the best idea but we never really had trouble with it.) One evening there were 2 younger kids in the store (maybe around 9 or 10 years old?) one of them had a backpack and they had no parents with them. Luckily there was a customer in the store we knew and he had seen them pick up the PS3 and put it in his backpack.

Their dad sounds awful!

He came up to tell us, so we then went to the kids and as soon as we got close they knew they had been caught and started crying and telling us their Dad is outside in the car waiting on them. So we start heading outside and I guess at some point he saw us coming so he had pulled out and left his kids there. At that point the kids get more upset so we then had to call the cops and get in touch with their mother to come up to the store.

That wasn’t the end of it.

If I remember correctly at some point the owner who was also here that day had to go to court for the Dad but I don’t believe anything ever came of it. There are so many more stories to be told (just yesterday a lady came in with no shoes looking for police scanners!)

Those poor kids! I wonder if their mom knew what was going on.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

It really is sad.

It is hard to even know how to respond to this situation.

One person shares another story about bad parenting.

Parents who know the rules and send their kids in to break the rules, thinking they can get away with it because they’re kids, are the worst kind of parents. They’re teaching their kids that stealing is okay and leaving their kids to take the fall if they get caught. It’s awful!

Thankfully, retail workers aren’t stupid. They know the parents are behind it. They know the kids aren’t really the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.