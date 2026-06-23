Dad Becomes Internet Hero After Weaponizing ‘Street Fighter’ Sound Effects to Obliterate Neighbors’ Wild Party

Living next to noisy people with bad habits can test anyone’s patience.

For months, this family dealt with neighbors who didn’t seem to care how their actions affected anyone else.

Every weekend brought another late-night party, and every attempt to address the problem seemed to lead to another argument.

Then a dispute over a bag of trash finally pushed the father over the edge.

That’s when he looked at his son’s new Street Fighter game and came up with an idea.

Read on to see exactly what they did next.

Neighbours being disrespectful? Have fun listening to Street Fighter on full blast Lately, my next-door neighbors have been really disrespectful to me and my family. They tend to throw trash over the backyard fence and onto our lawn, put their garbage bags on our side of the lawn (our neighborhood has a limit of 4 garbage bags on each lawn), and their kids yell at us whenever they see one of us, etc. Every Saturday night, they tend to have parties for some reason, and they always play loud music until like 4 AM. Other people in the neighborhood have tried telling them not to play loud music at night when we’re trying to sleep, but they just don’t care and keep doing it.

Frustrated, his dad came up with a plan.

The final straw was last Friday, when they threw their garbage bags on our side of the lawn. My dad went to put them back, and my neighbor saw him. He came out of his house, started yelling at my dad, and threw the bag back onto our side. Needless to say, my dad was super mad about it. I recently got a SNES with a few games, one of them being Street Fighter 2 Turbo, because I’m a massive Street Fighter fan. On Saturday, my dad saw it, and he had a plan.

As expected, the neighbors threw a party.

My dad got a wired speaker from a giveaway at his office, and he tried it out. It was super loud on full blast. That night around 9 PM, our neighbors had their party again and were playing their loud music, so my dad told my mum about the plan.

My mum took my younger siblings and my dog to her friend’s house, while me and my dad stayed home. He got the speaker out and hooked it up to the small TV in my room (my room is the closest to my neighbor’s house). We turned the TV on, tested the speaker (on a low volume, of course), and then muted the TV. He put the speaker on the window closest to the neighbors’ house.

They chose the most annoying characters possible.

We had a few practice rounds, then we went on to play Mario Kart. Then we waited. Around 12:30 AM, our plan went into action. We opened my windows, popped Street Fighter in, and turned on the TV and the SNES. We went into multiplayer and picked our characters. I selected Dhalsim, and my dad picked Sagat. For those unfamiliar, both shout stuff during their special moves that gets extremely annoying. Dhalsim shouts “Yoga,” while Sagat shouts “Tiger.”

At this point, everything was set up and ready to go.

After we selected our characters, we unmuted the TV and turned the volume up to full blast. Speaker: “ROUND ONE, FIGHT!” We then heard our neighbors and people at their party shouting, “*** was that?” and stuff like that. We then went into battle and kept spamming our special moves, so they had to put up with the constant “Tiger, tiger, yoga, yoga, yoga fire, tiger, tiger uppercut!” on full blast.

Before they knew, the neighbors’ friends were packing up and leaving.

The speaker was so loud it drowned out their music. After about 10 minutes or so, my neighbor’s music stopped, and I heard a large group of people leaving. I looked outside, and yep, it was everyone from the neighbor’s party leaving. After they all left, we turned off the TV and just relaxed, knowing that we got our revenge for how many times they had been disrespectful to us. Haven’t heard a word from them since.

Too funny! That worked out almost too perfectly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit have ever done anything similar.

Now, this is clever.

Good point.

This could’ve been icing on the cake.

For this person, it’s all about the character selection.

You have to admit, this is pretty funny.

These neighbors spent months doing whatever they wanted and ignoring everyone who asked them to stop. Then ten minutes of hearing “Tiger!” and “Yoga Fire!” blasted through a speaker was enough to clear out an entire party.

The best part is that the father didn’t get into another argument or start a shouting match. Instead, he let a video game do all the talking for him.

Sometimes people don’t understand how annoying they’re being until they find themselves on the receiving end of it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a couple whose new neighbors’ construction noise is ruining the whole neighborhood vibe.