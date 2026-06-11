Delivery Driver Faces Unexpected Delay Delivering Order to Big Box Store Cashier

Imagine working for a restaurant delivering food to customers. If your delivery was to a store, it might be a little trickier than at a residence. Instead of just ringing the doorbell, you have to figure out which employee ordered the food and where to deliver it.

In this story, one driver is in this exact situation, and he quickly figures out who ordered the food. The tricky part is actually getting paid for the food.

Let’s read all about it.

It’s not my money Last night I took a delivery to the local big box retailer. There were no indications of where to take it so I walk up to the first non busy cashier I see and ask if they knew who the recipient was. Characters will be: Me – Me First cashier – FC Recipient – R Service desk cashier – SDC The one with the money – clueless

He just needed to know where to take the food.

FC: oh yeah I know who she is, I think she’s at self checkout, I’ll take you there. leads me to self checkout FC: hey R your food is here. R: oh I told them to take it to the service desk, I gave someone there the money to pay for it, sorry. I guess the inshop folks back at the store forgot to put that note in Me: it’s ok, I’ll go drop it off there.

They didn’t seem to be expecting him.

Walking up to the service desk I notice two employees, SDC and clueless. SDC was taking returns from customers and clueless was sorting already processed returns. I, wearing my hat and uniform and holding the bag of sandwich all with the company logo on it, made eye contact with both assuming one of them would say that they had the payment and I could be on my way. After some silence I try to explain the situation when I was interrupted SDC: oh that must be for [another person that ordered from our store an hour earlier] you can just leave it here.

The service desk cashier really didn’t seem to understand the situation.

Me: actually that was already delivered, this is for R but she said someone here has her payment for it. Meanwhile clueless is well within earshot of this entire exchange SDC: oh I’ll page R so she can come pick it up. But I just explained the situation, whatever I’ll let R explain. The phone rings

How clueless is this lady?

SDC: service desk… hey R your food is here… oh I didn’t know… ok. hangs up phone SDC: hey clueless, Jimmy John’s is here. clueless: what? SDC: R’s food is here. clueless: what do you mean?

It took her long enough to figure out what was going on!

SDC points to me, clueless stares at me for an awkward period of time Clueless: oh yeah Jimmy John’s! Clueless walks over to the counter and holds out a 20 Clueless: R said to give you a $2 tip.

He just wanted to get out of there.

Ok total was $9.57 so that would be about $10 back, so I hand her a $10 and before I can even begin to dig for the change (we only carry quarters) clueless: I still need the change, its not my money Me: I know I’m getting it. I hand her 50 cents essentially shorting myself 7 cents but whatever this entire transaction has taken way too long, and I still have another delivery waiting in the car, so I’m not going to care about 7 cents

Clueless seems worried and confused.

Clueless counts the money very slowely and clumsily while I wonder how she is able to cashier Clueless: you gave me too much, it’s not my money. Me: I know but the smallest change we carry is 50 cents I don’t mind. Clueless: I’m sorry, it’s not my money. Me: I know, I’m not worried about it, have a great night.

It was seriously annoying.

As I turn to leave Clueless: you too, it’s not my money. SAY IT’S NOT MY MONEY ONE MORE TIME. in my best Samuel L Jackson voice. Total time spent in store, roughly 10 agonizing minutes

I don’t think the cashier who ordered the food should leave her money with the cashier at the service desk ever again. She really did seem clueless.

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Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s a comment about the change situation.

This is funny!

Another person is used to waiting quite awhile for food delivery.

I was wondering about this too. OP basically didn’t get a tip at all.

That delivery took a lot longer than necessary.

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