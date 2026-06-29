“Don’t Tell Anyone!”: Daycare Worker Terrified After Two Children Vanish at a Theme Park and Her Coworker Demands a Cover-Up

When you’re working with children, you have to be alert at all times.

Imagine working at a daycare with young children, and one day the teachers take the kids to a theme park for a special field trip. What would you do if two of the children went missing? Would you find them and tell them not to tell anyone they got lost, or would you immediately tell your supervisor and alert the children’s parents about what happened?

In this story, one daycare worker is in this situation, and she disagrees with her coworker about how to handle it. In fact, the more her coworker acts like nothing happened and tells the kids not to tell anyone what happened, the more she wants to come clean. And she does.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA For telling my supervisor about an incident that involved missing children. A little background information. I work a daycare/summer camp/ early education center. About a week ago a co-worker and me took a group of kids ages ranging from 5-7 to a small theme park, and it was really packed from tourists and locals visiting. So as a result we were told by both our supervisors and managers to be extremely careful. Both the co-worker and I tend to be very strict and attentive during these trips.

This would be scary.

Unfortunately while doing a head count when we were moving to a different ride we realized we were missing two kids. I freaked out and felt sick. I went searching for them. Luckily a woman told me what direction they were heading too and I quickly went to go check.

The kids were probably as scared as she was.

The amount of relief and guilt I felt when I saw the little boy crying in the arms of the little girl while both were being comforted by a theme park worker. Once they saw me they came running. We reunited with the rest of the class. But instead of comforting the kids and apologizing to them my coworker told them to not say anything and went as far as telling the rest of the kids to keep quiet.

She did not like her coworker’s attitude.

I was mad. As a parent myself I would want to be notified about something like this. When we got back to the center I saw how nonchalant my coworker was. This irked me. This is were I may be the jerk.

She told her supervisor everything.

Out of anger and guilt I went straight to my supervisor and told her everything even to the smallest detail. My supervisor thanked me and told me that he would contact the parents and I would receive a verbal warning. Recently I am being harassed, and basically bullied by some of my coworkers friends as well as her, which has affected my already poor mental and emotional health. The rest of the teachers/ caregivers have sided with telling me what I did was honest and the ‘right’ thing. But I AITA

I’m glad she found the children and that they were okay. It was definitely the right thing to do to tell the supervisor and notify the parents. I’m sure those kids are going to tell their parents anyway.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a lifeguard who told one child they were too short for the slide, but struggled to convince them to follow the rules.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks she handled the situation well.

This person has a suggestion.

Here’s another vote for reporting the coworker for harassment.

This parent would want to know.

The coworker sounds like a problem. She’s a liar and a bully. She should probably be fired.

OP did the right thing. She messed up. She solved the problem. She told the truth about what happened. She needs to tell the truth again but this time about her coworker. She really should report her coworker for harassment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person whose colleague expected them to help pay for 11 elaborate birthday cakes they never agreed to buy.