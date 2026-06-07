Driver Hits a Neighbor’s Car and Tries to Blame It on a Petty HOA Rule

Imagine parking your car on the street in front of your house. What would you do if your neighbor across the street hit your car while backing out of their driveway? Would you think this is entirely the neighbor’s fault, or would you be more understanding and admit that it is hard to back out of their driveway without hitting your car when it’s parked there?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she thinks both, really. She knows the car was parking in a spot that made it more difficult to back out of the neighbor’s driveway, but it’s still a legal place to park. It’s not impossible for the neighbor to avoid hitting the car while backing out.

The neighbor fessed up to what happened, but the situation quickly turned where the neighbor seemed to be putting the blame on the owner of the car she hit.

Keep reading to see how the situation escalates even more then the car owner brings up insurance.

AITAH for filing a claim through my neighbors insurance after she hit my car A few days ago, my neighbor comes to my door to tell me she had just hit my car. Keep in mind I don’t know this woman. I’ve only spoken to her once maybe. I go outside to check out the damage and it’s not terrible, but it’s enough that I will need to get it fixed. Aside from one “I’m so sorry!” All she wanted to talk about at the time is how my car was parked across from her driveway on my side of the street (she lives directly across from me).

She realizes the lady isn’t there to apologize but to complain.

I really got the feeling from that initial interaction that she was looking for me to admit fault for having my car parked where it was.

My little brother who had just learned to drive was the one who parked it there. I know better and actively try not to since I know it is inconvenient for the person across the street backing out of their driveway. Mind you, it’s still pretty easy to avoid hitting the car. Anyway, she keeps bringing it up and mentions that she thinks it’s an HOA violation.

The neighbor didn’t want to go through insurance.

My instinct is always to get insurance information which thankfully I did. Of course, I asked her to file the claim since she was at fault and I assumed she would cooperate. That did not happen. She repeatedly mentioned to me that she had no intention of going through insurance. Now, I would have been open to her paying me directly, but she also repeatedly mentions how I was parked against HOA rules and that “we both know this wouldn’t have happened if you weren’t parked there.”

She decided to file the claim herself.

She also said she would “have me go to three places for an estimate” and accompany me there before paying for it. No thanks. So I eventually decided to file a claim myself through her insurance because at this point I have reason to believe she wouldn’t pay for all the repair or would at the very least make it super difficult. After telling her I filed a claim, she’s now saying I am “messed up” and “you think I wouldn’t pay?” She’s insinuating that I’m not being neighborly which is funny considering the long texts she has sent in which she’s being very demeaning. Hopefully the claim isn’t bounced back because I’d rather not go through my insurance and risk increasing my payment. Anyway, am I the jerk?

It’s pretty messed up when you hit someone’s car and try to put the blame on them.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Here’s some advice.

Another person points out that the neighbor is trying to be manipulative.

Is it a public street or a private street?

Another person knows what the neighbor was up to.

She did the right thing by filing the claim herself. I’m sure her neighbor is upset about it because her rates are going to go up. However, she must be a bad driver to back into her neighbor’s car, and she seems like a bad person to try to point the blame away from herself and on the car’s owner.

I don’t think these two neighbors will ever be friends.