Driver Sparks Furious Parking Lot Feud After Refusing to Give Up Spot to People Standing In It

What would you do if you were looking for a place to park and saw an open parking spot but someone was standing in it? Would you park there anyway, ask the person to move, or park somewhere else?

In this story, one driver was in this situation, and a couple was standing in a parking spot on a busy street where parking can be hard to find. The driver chose to park in the spot anyway, but the couple didn’t make it easy! They both physically and verbally tried to prevent the driver from parking there.

Now, the driver is wondering if she really did anything wrong or if it was perfectly fine to park there.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for taking a parking spot that a couple was trying to save for their friends? I was in an artsy area of downtown Dallas earlier where parking can be VERY hard to find. I noticed an empty spot on the side of the road so I pulled a u-turn to get back to it. As I pulled up there was a couple standing in the middle of it. I didn’t think much about it and set my car up to parallel park.

This couple sounds crazy!

As I’m pulling back into the spot they start screaming at me that this spot isn’t available and I can’t park there. I don’t see a car so I keep pulling back into it. The girl gets behind my car and tries to physically stop me from pulling back so I just slow down to a crawl and slowly keep pulling back. She then comes to my passenger door and tries to open it, but luckily my doors were locked. She’s screaming at me through me closed window this whole time.

She didn’t let the crazy couple stop her.

I finish parking and get out of my car and go to pay the meter. She proceeds to get in my face and keep screaming at me. “Do you get off on being a jerk?” “Do you realize what a piece of garbage you are?” “Our friends are right down the road, we’re saving this spot for them.” I pay my meter, take a picture of them and say “I’ve got your faces, don’t mess with my car.”

But OP has some questions.

Am I a jerk for taking this spot that the couple was physically trying to prevent me from taking? Is there some unwritten rule about people reserving a parking spot that I don’t know about? As far as I know, if there isn’t a car there the the spot is fair game.

No, you can’t save a parking spot by standing in it. OP did nothing wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on OP’s side.

I completely agree with this comment.

Another person points out how horribly the couple handled the situation.

Yes, same.

Exactly. It’s that simple.

The couple was in the wrong. They were upset that they didn’t get their way. That’s not OP’s fault. This driver did nothing wrong. They were pedestrians. Pedestrians can’t save parking spots. It’s that simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.