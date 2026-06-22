Employee At A Restaurant Finds A Way To Handle A Customer Who Keeps Ignoring Store Policies

Why is it that customers becomes harder to deal with when times are rough?

This restaurant employee shares how her customers just won’t comply to the rules.

Check out the full story.

A new breed of awful customer… My restaurant has switched over to carry out only due to current events, which hasn’t been too horrible for the most part. That is until we started seeing a new, weekly customer. Now, it isn’t the worst thing we’ve had to deal with but after a while it starts to grate on your nerves.

Things have been annoying….

A normal interaction with him goes as such: Me: Hi, how are you? C: Ignores everything Me: Are you picking up? C: Nods his head once Me: Whats the name for the order?

She’s so done with these customers!

C: sighs the most long suffering sigh you ever did hear Name Me: Alright, your total is [amount] And that’s usually it. But ever since I had the nerve to remind this customer that they have to wear a mask indoors due to the Governor’s orders, he’s become increasingly snippy and combative. He came in and tried to pay with $100 bills for a $12 order. When I informed him we don’t accept $50 or $100 bills (and even pointed to the prominent sign which said so), he got this stupid smirk on his face. C: Well, I only have $100

She explained why things were different…

Me: I’m sorry, unless you have a card you have to pay with smaller bills. The gas station down the street might be able to cash it for you. C: I only have $100 and I don’t think I brought my card. Me: Sir, this is a small store, we simply don’t have the change. He finally put the stack of bills away and magically had a card. I was stupid to think that’d be the end of it though. 2. He came in and put down two rolls of coins. $10 in the form of quarters and $5 in the form of dimes. Once again he had this smirk on his face like he won a game he created.

UH OH…

Little does (did?) he know that I’m super petty. I will play someone’s game and I will win it. So, I unwrap the coins and start counting them out in front of him. After I’m through with the quarters, I go to pick up the dimes and he interrupts me. C: It’s wrapped for five, you can just put it in and give me the change. Me: I’m sorry, I have to make sure it’s all there. We have had trouble with this before. C: Oh…

That’s INSANE!

So, I count out the rest of the change that I needed from the dimes and, instead of giving the dollar bills he probably wanted, I scooped the rest of the dimes up and gave them back. Granted, it was super petty and I shouldn’t have done it, but. I’m tired of customers coming in like they’re God’s gift to Earth just because of the current state of the world.

GEEZ! That sounds really annoying!

Why are some customers so entitled towards everything?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares an experience with a regular.

This user thinks this employee definitely scored!

This user knows the situation has been rough…

This user shares their experience from work.

This user shares a story of an angry customer!

Somebody knows how to deal with annoying customers.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.