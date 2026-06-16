Employee Finishes Her Work Early and Helps Coworkers, but Supervisor Keeps Getting Angry About It

Imagine getting hired for a job, and you quickly realize that you’re overqualified. You get your work done about twice as fast as your boss expected, and you’re left with a lot of free time. Would you look for a different job, bring a book and enjoy the free time, or try to fill your time by helping out your coworkers?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she tried the third option. The problem is that her supervisor gets really mad at her when she does anything that’s not technically part of her job, and that seems to include talking to her coworkers.

She’s wondering if she’s wrong for ignoring her supervisor or if she really should just do her job and nothing else.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AITA for not listening to my supervisor and ONLY do my job? So I’ve been at this new job for a few months. I applied for a certain position which I had a lot of experience for, my interview went amazing. Sadly, my new supervisor has no experience in managing anyone, especially a brand new person, and it shows so badly. I try to be patient but it gets so frustrating so quickly.

She’s too good at her job.

Anyways, turns out I’m actually overqualified for this position and they don’t want any of my experience they just want a very simple thing from me and that is it. I mean… I just came from a job where I was doing manager level work and now I’m getting paid to do nothing but math all day? I wasn’t exactly complaining. Problem is, since I’m overqualified. I was crushing their numbers. I was doing double of what they wanted me to do in fewer hours, more accurately and I picked up the training extremely quickly. So, I kept hitting a wall with them with scheduling because they didn’t expect me to finish so quickly and “aren’t ready for me yet” so I had to go back and redo everything I just did 3 times until they could find something for me to do to slow me down.

Her supervisor got really mad at her for how she spent her freetime.

So, since I had so much free time. I was talking with some of my new coworkers trying to get acquainted. And omg… my supervisor lost his mind. I got written up and a 1 day suspension for “not following his directions”. One was when some coworkers cornered me very upset and vented to me because how their problems haven’t been resolved and its been months and now it’s affecting their numbers. I listened to them rant so they felt better and tried to explain how some of the processes go. Apologized and then left for the day.

I was told “Next time. Tell them to call me. Just leave.” Like… okay…

Here’s another example of when her supervisor got mad at her.

Another time, I had another supervisor ask me a question. I answered. We talked about it a bit because it was for a customer that was supposed to be shipped that night. I was given an older laptop when I started so it’s garbage and takes me like an hour to do anything with it. So I offered to quickly help him look for something while I waited for my laptop to restart. I was away maybe 15 minutes max? I got screamed at for that and was told I should have told this supervisor I am not allow to do ANYTHING but my job I was assigned. Which I still did… but got written up and a day suspension for “misbehaving”.

She’s baffled by all of this.

I’m really trying to understand his point of view and be open minded because I know he’s new at the supervisor thing but… I’m seriously at a blank. Also extra spice: we have one other coworker in our department and it’s his friend of like 10+ years WHO DOESN’T LIKE ME ONE BIT. We have butted heads since I started no matter how fake nice we try to play together. They treat me like I’m some dumb kid and told me to my face that I’ve faked all my experience on my resume and in my interview.

It might be time to look for another job. She’s obviously overqualified, and the supervisor sounds awful. He should not be accusing her of lying on her resume. I’m pretty sure she didn’t since she’s too good at her job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who got promoted, then realized they set her replacement up to fail.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

This person has a question.

Another person has a suggestion.

Here’s some more advice.

It seems that everyone agrees that she needs to look for another job.

If she’s bored at work and her supervisor won’t let her fill her time by being helpful, she probably should look for another job. She sounds like a go-getter, and clearly, her supervisor doesn’t value her work ethic, her abilities or her passion for being helpful.

This is clearly not the right job for her.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.