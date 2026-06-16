Employee Parks on Public Street Near Work, but Homeowner Gets Angry She Parked in Front of Her House

Imagine working at a company where the only parking is street parking, but it’s not really a problem because there’s a lot of street parking. What would you do if a homeowner got mad at your for parking in front of her house? Would you move your car or stay where you are since it’s not like she owns the street parking?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and she refuses to move her car despite the crazy homeowner honking her car horn and yelling at her.

Now, she’s wondering if she should’ve moved her car to be nice or if it was fine to stay where she was.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for not giving a lady my parking space? I work at a group home in a residential part of a city. The parking is off street parking, but there are often plenty of spaces. The lady across from the street where I work, always parks in the same spot as it is right in front of her house. I was pulling up to park (there was ample spaces) and I’m the type of person that pulls right up to the sign that says “no parking past this sign” it just so happen to be in front of her house.

The homeowner was right behind her.

As I’m parking, she pulls right up behind me and starts honking her horn. She rolled down her window and asked if I could pull forward. Using the nicest voice I have, I mustered out the words: “I’m sorry, but I can’t. The sign says no parking.” Slightly annoyed she replied: “well can you park some where else? There’s plenty of space on the other side of the road”.

The homeowner was really upset.

Again, using my nice voice, said that I wasn’t going to move. She said that “this is a family home. This is my spot. I have lived here for years. There’s such a thing as respect. You’re not going to move? You’re a piece of work. Who’s your boss?” She ended up parking just behind me. Blah.

Nobody owns street parking, including this entitled sounding homeowner.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is feeling guilty about having an unauthorized car towed from her assigned spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Someone who used to park in front of her house shares how she felt when someone else parked there.

Exactly!

This person seems to think the homeowner is acting entitled.

She could’ve been nice, but she didn’t actually do anything wrong.

Nobody owns public street parking. The homeowner was completely out of line to ask her to move her car across the street. I understand wanting to park in front of your own house, but with street parking, that’s not always going to be possible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.