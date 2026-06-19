Employee Requests Time Off For A Family Trip But Gets Denied Because A Coworker Is Pregnant, So She Changes The Dates And Asks Again, But Was Denied In Case The Baby “Comes Early”

It’s frustrating when plans keep getting shut down for reasons beyond your control.

So, what would you do if you planned a trip and adjusted the dates to work around your job, but were still told it wasn’t possible? Would you keep trying to make it work? Or would you start questioning how much is being put on you?

In the following story, one employee is left feeling stuck after this very thing happens. Here’s what’s going on.

(AIO) Manager denied my vacation request because a coworker is pregnant. My family is planning their first International trip, and of course, I am invited! I went into work and requested 4 work days off, but was denied because my coworker is having a baby and her scheduled date for induced labor is the same day I would be leaving for the vacation. I understood why I was denied, but I don’t get why the lack of preparation is my problem. I feel as though my company should already have a plan in place for when my coworker goes on maternity leave, but it seems as though, currently, her workload will just be put on me.

Her mom agreed to change the date.

So after a good cry and a talk with my mom, she decided that we could switch the dates around for the intended getaway. Now the plan is to go on vacation one full month before the coworkers’ scheduled induced labor. I went in and asked for 4 days off and was immediately denied. The reasoning: “Your coworker might have her baby early.” This had made me furious. AIO?

Wow! This whole thing sounds very unfair.

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Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This reader is trying to figure out how long this will last.

Here are some interesting points.

Yet another person who wonders how long this is going to go on.

These are good questions.

She should go over her boss’s head because this situation is totally unfair.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an IT worker who logged on early to fix something simple, and discovered a system-wide cyber attack instead.