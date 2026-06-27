Employment War Erupts After HR Insists on Ancient High School Documentation for a Mid-Career Position

Companies often have stupid policies that they enforce, even when they don’t make sense.

What would you do if you got hired at a company to do a job that you had over a decade of experience performing, but once you got hired in, they demanded to see your high school transcripts?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she had to reach out to her high school and pay them to send in transcripts from 20+ years ago.

I just don’t understand how companies can think that this type of thing is a good idea. Read through the full story here, and see what you think about it.

Just paid $35 to get HIGH SCHOOL transcripts for a receptionist job I’m 35 years old. I went to a 2 year technical college after graduating high school.

She has plenty of experience.

I’ve been working as a medical coder, biller, and front desk lead at doctors offices for about 11 years. All of this was on the job training, no school needed. I just moved to a new town and picked a medical front desk receptionist job that was offering a great schedule with good pay, & I needed something fast.

Taking a step back in your career sometimes makes sense.

Only HS diploma needed. This position would be a step down for me technically, but I’m taking it because I’m self studying to test for a higher medical coding degree. I had to do a background check- the email from HR specifically stated “do not add technical colleges or vocational schools under education”. Not sure why??? But fine, I left it out.

Who has high-school transcripts from 20 years ago?

HR and background check place have been blowing me up for the last 2 days to submit any pictures of my diplomas AND transcripts. I don’t have them. I graduated almost 20 years ago and moved 10 times since then.

What a waste of time and money.

Even though my background check was super clear and all of my previous medical jobs confirmed my employment, I was told I would lose my job offer if I didn’t submit education. College transcripts and diploma would take weeks to receive and sent by mail only (for $10). I could get high school diploma & transcripts emailed immediately for $35, so I did that.

Some corporate policies are just insane.

All of this was after I drove 30 minutes each way to complete a drug screen. All of this effort just to answer phones and type on a keyboard.

If she was already doing a good job in her position, why do they need her to go back and get this documentation? What a stupid waste of time.

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Now this is just crazy.

They can’t expect people to track this stuff down.

Faking documents like this is easier than ever.

The company is just making people jump through hoops.

In some cases, finding these documents would be impossible.

It is shocking how companies seem to love wasting everyone’s time. If this woman was doing a good job in her role, why do they care at all about her high school transcripts? It just doesn’t make sense.

The amount of time and money this woman wasted was insane, but that doesn’t even take into account how much time the HR department spent on it. This type of thing is crazy, but it will never end.

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