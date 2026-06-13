Family Demands Man Pay for a Group Photo Shoot He Couldn’t Even Attend

Family traditions can sometimes clash with real-life responsibilities.

In this story, a man couldn’t attend his family’s portrait session because of a work commitment.

But his siblings had already booked everything and expected him to still pay an equal share.

So when he offered to contribute a smaller amount, tensions suddenly arose.

Do you think it was a fair offer? Check out the full details below.

AITA for refusing to split the cost of a family portrait session with my siblings after they excluded my input on timing? My family does a professional portrait session every two years. There are five adult siblings. We split the photographer’s fee equally. This year, my siblings coordinated the date over a group chat. I was on a work trip with limited phone access. By the time I saw the messages, the date was set.

This man asked if they could change the date of the photo session.

The problem is that the date they chose conflicts with a work commitment. I cannot move this commitment. I asked if we could shift it by one weekend. Two of my siblings said it was too late to reschedule. The photographer had already been booked. Others had arranged childcare. I said I understood.

He didn’t want to pay an equal share.

Since I cannot attend, I do not think I should pay an equal share. The portrait is one I will not be in. I offered to contribute a smaller amount as a goodwill gesture. My siblings are now saying I am being petty. They say I am “part of the family regardless.” They say skipping my share puts a financial burden on everyone else.

Now, their siblings think he just wants to get out of a family obligation.

One sibling said I should have been more responsive to the group chat. I feel like I am being asked to fund a memory I am literally not included in. They feel I am using a technicality to get out of a family obligation. AITA?

Seriously? He’s not going to be in the picture. Why should he pay for it?

This honestly feels unfair, even from a third-person perspective.

While he may not have communicated early about his preferred schedule, it wasn’t his fault that the timing doesn’t work for him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a high school student whose manager insists on scheduling them during school hours.

Now, let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person is a little confused.

This one has questions, too.

Short and simple.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

If you’re not in the picture, maybe you shouldn’t be in the bill either.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.