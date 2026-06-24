Family’s First Encounter With Notorious Neighbor Confirms Everyone’s Warnings

It might be one of the last things you think about when choosing your new home, but a good neighbour can be priceless. Not only can friendly folk in the right neighbourhood help you feel safer in your daily life, just knowing that there are good people nearby can give you a lot of peace of mind when you go on vacation, for example. And if you get some new friends in the process? Well that’s just a bonus.

However, if the folks that live close to you are less than decent people? It can really mess with your safety, your happiness, and the joy of living your day to day life at home. If they’re noisy that’s one thing, but if they’re meddling or abusive? Neighbourhood disputes can get messy, and are one potential reason for a family deciding to move house long before they otherwise would have.

When the family in this story relocated to the neighbourhood, they were warned of a woman who lived nearby – though for a long time they had no problems at all. But when they did one thing to trouble her? All of a sudden, everything that they were warned about became a reality.

Read on to find out more.

She won’t leave us alone I live in PA, and when we moved to our current home about a year ago, I was warned by the neighbour behind us that a woman in the farmhouse next to us hates families with children. She said she’s been reported to CYS by her numerous times, she calls the police on them constantly, and she does it all anonymously so there is nothing they can do about it. I didn’t know anyone so I kind of shrugged it off and thought maybe it was a neighbour feud between the two of them. Time went on and she didn’t give us any trouble for ALMOST an entire year.

But still, there were a lot of things that weren’t right about her.

She’s a weird woman, her house started on fire a while ago and she never rebuilt the one half, it just sits boarded up. The other half had new windows replaced and was fixed up enough that she legally was allowed to live in it. She has a rotting RV sitting on her front lawn – and she occasionally would dump sewage in the bushes behind her house? I don’t know why, but she stopped now. She never cuts her grass. But she was leaving us alone, so whatever. But one morning we woke up and someone had broken into my husband’s van. There was nothing in it so nothing was taken, but still was unnerving. We decided to put up security cameras. THAT is when she came for us.

Uh-oh. Let’s see what went down here.

She calls in fake police reports multiple times a week (anonymously, but police have admitted they know it’s her by her voice. They say that doesn’t count as proof, so there is nothing they can do about it). She called CYS on us twice now this month. This most recent one shook me because she actually reported that my oldest daughter may be being trafficked because she got into a white car looking scared. The white car was her friend picking her up to go to an amusement park! I also have two small children who got pulled out of class the last week of school by CYS to ask if we punched them in the face or not. This has to stop.

Yikes! Read on to find out how this parent is feeling about the woman’s harassment.

I’m scared of this lady. Why is she doing this? What can I do? The cops say nothing because there is no proof. When they try to contact her she will not answer the phone or the door. We do not bother this woman. We don’t go on her property. She is ruining our life. She sits in her house with cameras aiming at our property and watches us 24/7. She even reported my husband to the cops at 2am one day when he got home. The cops say they don’t take her seriously cause she’s a frequent flyer and they know she’s crazy, but that doesn’t help us. We are the ones living with CYS reports and me being terrified one day they’re gonna try to take my kids. The reports are unfounded but what if I get that one CYS worker having a bad day. I dunno.

The way that this woman is treating them is nothing short of harassment.

It sucks that all these anonymous reports can’t be legally traced back to her.

What is the woman getting out of this?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who responded to an HOA violation letter by investigating the bylaws and having the whole board removed.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit made of this.

This person thought that the woman required mental health support.

While others thought they might be able to get a restraining order.

Meanwhile, this Redditor believed that the police would be able to do something, if pushed.

Everyone should be able to feel safe in their own home, and it really sucks that this woman is making the whole neighbourhood feel at risk. Because the constant police and Child Services reports? Sure they are unfounded and called in by a woman who is clearly suffering from problems of her own, but they are having a significant impact on the families’ quality of life. Constant police checks, and the kids being pulled out of class to see if they are being abused? Yeah, that would cause problems for anyone.

If the woman really is mentally ill, there’s a chance that she’s just extremely paranoid and she believes that she’s doing everything with her heart in the right place. Because if she genuinely believes that there are criminals in the area, that a girl is being trafficked or that children are being abused, then it would be right to report it. However, the fact that these reports are constant suggests otherwise – and the fact that there were none until the new neighbours put up cameras? Well all that suggests that in reality, she’s doing this out of spite.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.