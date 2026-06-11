Fast Food Employee Responds to Complaining Customer With an Unexpected Ketchup Surprise

Some customers make life a lot harder than it needs to be.

This fast food employee learned that when a man in the drive-thru kept complaining about things that had already been explained to him, including the fact that the restaurant only offered one size of fries.

Then, after demanding more ketchup packets and ordering additional fries at the window during a busy rush, the customer somehow managed to drive away without the fries he had just paid for.

By that point, the employee had grown so frustrated that he decided to fill the bag with an absurd amount of ketchup packets just to be petty.

However, when the customer returned a short time later, the interaction didn’t go quite the way he expected.

Read on to see how it all played out.

AITAH for giving a customer roughly 50 packets of ketchup I (17m) work at a fast food restaurant. For privacy reasons, I won’t say which one. One day, while I was working, I had a customer come into the drive-thru who had requested “extra extra extra” ketchup packets in his bag. Now, mind you, this guy had 2 burgers and 1 order of fries, so I had given him about a handful of packets, which I thought to be enough. Wrong!

The guy decided he wanted more fries.

He said that it wasn’t enough and that he wanted more, so I gave him roughly another 10 packets. Then, he complained about how we didn’t give him a large size of fries (we only have one size, btw, which he was told about). So then, I explained to him that it was our largest size and our only size. He decided to order another thing of fries while at the window (while we’re in a rush because of hockey games ending), which I told him was okay because I didn’t want to have to deal with him anymore.

By the time the fries finished, the guy was driving off.

Before I got the fries for his order, I decided to be a little petty and fill the bag with a lot of ketchup packets because he clearly didn’t have enough the first time around. When I got the fries for his order, I walked over to the window to give it to him, and all I see is his car drive away. Now I’m absolutely angry because this guy just wasted like 5-10 minutes of my time and gave me a lot of attitude. Since he’s left and there’s nothing I can do, I got back to bagging orders like I was beforehand.

A few minutes later, the guy came back.

Roughly 10 minutes later, the same guy comes into the dining room and says, “Hi, I was the guy that drove away without his fries in the drive-thru.” Since I recognize who it is immediately, I grab that same bag from earlier (that hadn’t been under heat the whole time) and give it to him and tell him to have a nice day. Btw, this wasn’t an old guy. He was roughly in his late 30s to early 40s. AITA?

Yikes! Sounds like that guy had some other stuff going on or something.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

This reader understands why he did that.

Here’s someone who loves ketchup.

This is really interesting.

According to this comment, it’s all about the age quote.

This guy must have really loved ketchup.

Despite all the initial complaining, he didn’t seem to have any issue with receiving a bag full of extra packets.

In fact, he came back, got his fries, and went on with his day without making a fuss about it.

So, if anything, the employee probably gave him exactly what he wanted in the first place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.