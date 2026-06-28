Father Faces Backlash After Excluding Ex-Wife’s Mother From His Wedding Guest List

A difficult divorce can create lasting emotional challenges for kids.

In this story, a man divorced his wife and gained weekend custody of their kids.

Her mother moved in with them, and his kids became the primary caregivers of their grandmother.

Now that he’s remarrying, he planned his wedding and invited his children.

But they told him they wouldn’t come if their grandmother wasn’t invited.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA: my kids refuse to come to my wedding unless they can bring grandma I divorced my ex-wife about seven years ago. At the time, I was the stay-at-home parent. My wife wanted to bring her elderly mother to live with us It was a big argument. I did not want her to move in. I knew that I would have to look after her. I would basically become a caregiver for her. I wanted her to go to a home.

This man divorced his ex-wife and got weekend custody of their kids.

My ex-wife told me she was moving in no matter what since she was the one who paid the bills. That is when we got divorced. I went back to work. I got every weekend with custody. I tried for more. It is really hard when you do not have much money.

His kids became the primary caregivers of their grandmother.

Unfortunately, the care for grandma fell on my two oldest kids when they were with their mom. It was a long-running argument between me and my ex-wife. That was seven years ago. I am now getting remarried. My kids are now 21, 20, and 18. They still live at their mom’s house. They take care of grandma. I still see them most weekends.

He thinks the kids were forced into a care role they never wanted.

My ex-wife works long hours to support everyone, so the care falls on them. I disagree with it so much. It does not help that my kids are bitter I divorced their mom. They were forced into a care role. They love their grandma, but they are burnt out. I have told them so many times they can live with me full time. They feel like they cannot walk away. They worry about who would take care of grandma.

He sent out the wedding invitations, and grandma was not invited.

I sent out invites to the wedding. They already knew the date. I thought it was all good until I got a call from my oldest. She said they need to bring grandma and grandma needs an invite. I do not care for grandma. She was a royal pain when I first met my wife. She continued to be difficult during our marriage.

His ex-wife couldn’t look after her mother during the wedding.

I told her that grandma is not invited and that my ex-wife can look after her for a night. My kids told me she cannot because she will be working. My wedding is on a Saturday a year from now. She can watch her mother one night a year from now.

His eldest child said they wouldn’t go without grandma.

I told my oldest no. I said their mom will need to figure it out. She then told me she will not come if grandma cannot come. I reiterated that grandma is not invited. We got into a big argument about it. She told me I need to step up unlike what I did years ago during the divorce.

But he stood firm that grandma was not invited.

I told her she is welcome to come. Grandma is not invited. My other kids have texted me. They said they are not coming if grandma cannot come.

They both have very good points, which makes the situation really complicated and emotional.

It sounds like years of tension are all coming out at once.

It’s not just about the wedding but about everything that led up to this moment.

But since the wedding is not for another year, I can only hope their situation changes and the kids may be able to attend OP’s wedding.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Do not give in, advises this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Exactly, right?

Finally, short and straightforward.

Sometimes, the guest list brings more drama than the wedding ceremony.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.