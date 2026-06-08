June 8, 2026 at 7:55 pm

Newly Promoted Supervisor Hates Being in Charge, but Learns Returning to Her Old Position Isn’t an Option

by Jayne Elliott

frustrated supervisor

Shutterstock

Have you ever gotten a promotion and regretted it, wishing you could go back to your old job?

In this story, one person is in that exact situation. She is now a supervisor, and she hates everything about being a supervisor.

Let’s read all about it.

I’ve become what I hate most — a supervisor.

It sucks and I hate it. Never asked for it. There’s no extra pay, just extra responsibility. People who were my friends two months ago are now my subordinates.

I hate people asking me if they can take time off for doctor’s appointments — I shouldn’t have that much power of them.

I hate that they’re asking me for raises and I know that I am unable to give them to them.

There are a lot more things she hates about being a supervisor.

I hate that these people feel that they have to tell me intimate details of their personal lives to justify asking for a day off.

I hate that I’m expected to discipline people for calling out sick too many times.

I hate that when these people go home and complain about their jobs that I will be the villain in their stories.

I hate that I know all of their salaries and know that they could do better.

She blames being good at her job.

I hate that I have a boss to answer to and can’t just give them what they deserve.

I just want to go back to what I was doing before, but it’s not an option.

The punishment for doing a good job is getting promoted to a level where you are incompetent with no hope of redemption.

The system is flawed.

It sounds like she needs to look for a different job.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a professor so determined to start class on time that he barged in on the lecture ahead of him when it ran long.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She should be paid more, or it’s not really a promotion.

2026 04 01 at 6.21.14 PM Newly Promoted Supervisor Hates Being in Charge, but Learns Returning to Her Old Position Isn’t an Option

Here’s a vote for looking for another job.

2026 04 01 at 6.21.56 PM Newly Promoted Supervisor Hates Being in Charge, but Learns Returning to Her Old Position Isn’t an Option

Another new supervisor feels the same way.

2026 04 01 at 6.21.30 PM Newly Promoted Supervisor Hates Being in Charge, but Learns Returning to Her Old Position Isn’t an Option

This is a good point.

2026 04 01 at 6.22.31 PM Newly Promoted Supervisor Hates Being in Charge, but Learns Returning to Her Old Position Isn’t an Option

This is the best advice.

2026 04 01 at 6.22.39 PM Newly Promoted Supervisor Hates Being in Charge, but Learns Returning to Her Old Position Isn’t an Option

Getting a promotion doesn’t always turn out the way you had hoped.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
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