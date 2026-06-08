Newly Promoted Supervisor Hates Being in Charge, but Learns Returning to Her Old Position Isn’t an Option

Have you ever gotten a promotion and regretted it, wishing you could go back to your old job?

In this story, one person is in that exact situation. She is now a supervisor, and she hates everything about being a supervisor.

Let’s read all about it.

I’ve become what I hate most — a supervisor. It sucks and I hate it. Never asked for it. There’s no extra pay, just extra responsibility. People who were my friends two months ago are now my subordinates. I hate people asking me if they can take time off for doctor’s appointments — I shouldn’t have that much power of them. I hate that they’re asking me for raises and I know that I am unable to give them to them.

There are a lot more things she hates about being a supervisor.

I hate that these people feel that they have to tell me intimate details of their personal lives to justify asking for a day off. I hate that I’m expected to discipline people for calling out sick too many times. I hate that when these people go home and complain about their jobs that I will be the villain in their stories.

I hate that I know all of their salaries and know that they could do better.

She blames being good at her job.

I hate that I have a boss to answer to and can’t just give them what they deserve. I just want to go back to what I was doing before, but it’s not an option. The punishment for doing a good job is getting promoted to a level where you are incompetent with no hope of redemption. The system is flawed.

It sounds like she needs to look for a different job.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a professor so determined to start class on time that he barged in on the lecture ahead of him when it ran long.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She should be paid more, or it’s not really a promotion.

Here’s a vote for looking for another job.

Another new supervisor feels the same way.

This is a good point.

This is the best advice.

Getting a promotion doesn’t always turn out the way you had hoped.