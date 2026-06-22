Fridge Dispute Arises After A Woman Labels Her Food To Stop An Exchange Student From Taking It

Sharing a home can get tricky when boundaries aren’t respected.

In this story, a woman paid for her own groceries, but an exchange student kept using them without permission.

Even after promises to buy her own ingredients, the food kept disappearing.

When she got fed up, she finally labeled her section of the fridge with a clear warning.

Do you think it’s necessary? Check out the full details below.

AITAH for labeling all of my groceries in the fridge? .I (23F) live at home with my parents. We have an extra room available. They decided to bring in an exchange student. For context, I pay my own way for everything, including rent and groceries. We live in Canada. If you know, grocery prices are through the roof.

This woman buys her own groceries.

I just went to the grocery store yesterday. She asked my mom today if she could do some baking and cooking with her friend. In the past, she used all of my ingredients. That turned into a problem. She said herself that she would go out and buy everything that she needed. We did not think it would be an issue.

Their guest used most of her ingredients and barely left anything.

Well, she did not buy anything. She proceeded to use everything of mine. On top of the baking and cooking, she also prepared lunch for her and her friend for the next day. Again, she used all of my ingredients that I just bought yesterday. For some items, she left absolutely nothing left. She also asked my mom for some wine. My mom said, “Sure, you can have a little bit.” She proceeded to pour the whole bottle.

She got so fed up that she started labeling her stuff in the fridge.

Now, this is where I feel like the AH. I was so fed up. We have told her multiple times where my row is in the fridge. We told her not to touch it. There are labels on some things. Clearly, she did not remember or did not care. My mom wrote it out in bold: “DO NOT TOUCH. Thank you.” She placed it on the section of my fridge with a sticky note. AITA for labeling my food like that?

Yup, that would get annoying really fast.

And I think everyone will agree that it’s basic courtesy to ask permission first or at least replace someone else’s food if you decide to use it.

OP paid for everything, so setting boundaries makes sense. That sticky note might feel harsh, but it was needed.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user suggests asking for reimbursement.

The label isn’t rude, says this one.

Here’s another idea…

This person shares their honest opinion.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

When polite reminders fail, labels become necessary.

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