Friend Promises Concert Ride Then Ghosts, Leaving Woman Stuck With Unpaid Tickets

Planning anything with a flaky friend is basically a full time job with no pay and no guarantee of results.

A woman bought two sold out concert tickets for herself and a friend, covering the full cost upfront with the understanding that her friend would handle transportation and pay her back for her half.

Neither thing happened. The friend waved off every question about the ride, promised she’d sort out a car, and then went silent days before the show.

She lost her job recently, which explains some of it, but it doesn’t explain the pattern of flakiness that always seems to leave the people close to her high and dry.

Now the woman is sitting on two tickets to a sold out show and running out of time to decide what to do with them.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for wanting to sell concert tickets because my friend isn’t responding? My friend and I are supposed to go to a show this Saturday. The tickets sold out the same day they went on sale, and I spent about $400 total for both tickets. She was going to pay me back later for her half (about $200).

So she asked her friend to help with some other aspects of the planning.

The only thing she was responsible for was figuring out transportation. The venue is about an hour away.

She chimes in with some suggestions, but her friend didn’t seem to want to hear them.

Weeks ago I suggested scheduling a Lyft in advance because it would’ve been much cheaper, but every time I asked about transportation she seemed annoyed that I kept bringing it up. Eventually she told me not to worry because she would borrow a family member’s car.

She soon realizes her friend hasn’t fully thought this through.

Yesterday she told me she actually doesn’t know whether she’ll be able to borrow the car or not. At this point, getting a Lyft would cost around $100 each way.

Then life threw another curveball.

A few days ago she also lost her job. Because of that, I’ve been trying not to pressure her too much.

But on top of all of this, her friend has also been impossible to get ahold of.

The problem is that she’s currently not answering my calls or texts, and this isn’t unusual for her. She has a habit of disappearing for days at a time because she “forgets to respond.” Sometimes I’ll call and later find out her nephew had her phone and declined the call while playing on it.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

This has happened before with plans. The first time we went somewhere together, she ended up being about an hour late because she was waiting to use someone else’s car. I had already taken an Uber and was sitting there waiting for her.

She tries to give the benefit of the doubt, but she also feels angry with her friend.

Part of me feels bad because she just lost her job and may be overwhelmed. On the other hand, the show is only a few days away, we still don’t have transportation figured out, and I can’t afford to wait until the last minute to find out whether she’s actually going.

She starts strategizing her next move.

Since the show is sold out, I could probably sell the tickets, and if I do that she wouldn’t have to worry about paying me back the $200 she owes me. AITAH here?

Sounds like she’s stuck between a rock and a hard place.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Redditors chime in.

Her friend gets one last chance — that’s it.

This user thinks selling the tickets and cutting her losses is the way to go.

It’s best to be as upfront as possible.

This is what this commenter would say.

There’s a certain kind of friend who means well but treats every commitment like a rough guideline. And that’s not how the real world works.

The woman at the center of it did everything right. She bought the tickets, she floated the cost, she suggested a smarter transportation plan weeks in advance, but she still got brushed off every time she tried to get something set in stone.

Now the show is days away and her friend is unreachable. She wanted to believe her friend would rise to the occasion, but deep down, she knew the last minute flake was the most likely outcome.

Now, facing a $200 loss and a heap of disappointment, she’s forced to confront the fact that at some point, grace stops being a virtue and starts being a liability.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bus driver who is sick and tired of covering everyone else’s weekend shifts.