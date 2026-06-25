Hotel Staff Stand Firm After Bounty Hunters Demand Access to Guest’s Room Without a Warrant

Sometimes things happen at work that you haven’t been trained for, and you have to use your best judgment on how to handle the situation.

I only really worked customer service once, and I’m glad because crazy things like what you’re about to read can happen!

It involves a hotel employee working at night and who men asking for a particular guest.

Read on to see how this worker handled the situation while remaining super professional.

Bounty hunters came demanding to know a guests information 2 bounty hunters came, flashed their guns at me and claimed that they were federal fugitive retriever agents or something like that and showed me a photo of one of our guests. They wanted to know their room number and personal information and to check in next to their room for “surveillance.”

But she had procedures to follow. I would have done the same, but would have found the hunters intimidating.

I asked for a warrant and they said it was “On a plane flying to be delivered to them” but not on hand. So I told them without a warrant I can’t give them any information about them. I’m pretty sure bounty hunters can’t even get warrants so they were lying about that anyway, but these 2 weren’t backing down. I called my manager since they wouldn’t stop asking and he told them the same thing I did.

Phew! I’m relieved it all worked out. Not sure you can find out who to complain to about this.

They claimed that “no hotel has ever told them that or given issues” and that he “clearly didn’t know how this worked.” Once they finally backed down and settled to just checking in as regular guests, the guest they were searching for was unfortunate enough to walk past them at that exact moment and they arrested them immediately.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel guest who complained about noise from an event, then reported the employee who agreed with him.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

So true! I’m grateful for OP’s sake. But I shudder to think what could have happened.

I’d be inclined as well. They could be lying!

I mean, it’s not good customer service! Seriously, though. They need an ego check.

I live in Canada and haven’t heard anything like this, so I’m wonder where this took place.

Okay, now I’m worried about the guy…

You shall not pass, you egotistical, entitled jerks. This incident is above OP’s pay grade, but I’m proud she was such a pro!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.