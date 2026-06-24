Furious Parking Lot Clash Explodes After Driver Refuses to Help a Terrified Woman Who Dropped Her Groceries Over His Car Alarm

Grocery shopping requires a cornucopia of skills and discipline: you need to be physically strong and preferably not prone to falling.

I’m not really, so I’d probably order them instead.

Some shoppers also lay blame for accidents that occur. See why this example didn’t turn ugly.

AITA for making someone drop their groceries This morning I was going into the grocery store and I remembered my doors have not been automatically locking for some reason and I had some work items laying in the seat. I was already a good ways from the car, so without turning around, I just reached into my pocket and hit the lock button.

I don’t startle too easily, but I have excellent hearing, so I sort of get the incident that follows. But if you are this jumpy, maybe you shouldn’t use a buggy.

When I do this, it blows the horn. And I have a very loud horn. I didn’t realize there was someone walking in front of it return to their car. The horn startled them and they dropped their grocery bag. I didn’t know what had happened until I heard them cursing very loudly.

His wife and I are not on the same page about this! You don’t approach aggressive people.

When I told my wife, she said I should have gone back and checked on them. Had they not been cursing so loudly, I might have. I just went in the store and about my business. When I returned, I noticed a wet spot where they dropped the bag so something broke. Was I TA for causing them to drop their groceries and not apologizing? I honestly just wanted to avoid confrontation.

Here is what people are saying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Same! Swearing is different from asking for help. Any time I’ve needed help, I haven’t yelled curse words to get it.

It’s wild to me that no one is blaming the car company for not making more appropriate sounds.

I’d change off the setting, but only if I can hear the door locking as I walk away.

Exactly. Why does blame even enter the conversation? It’s not like he kicked her.

Wow. Hard disagree. Something tells me you have a moose head on your wall.

Ouch. It makes me laugh that the people speaking up for decent behavior also wish ill will on OP. Irony FTW!

Grocery shopper accidentally startles woman carrying groceries when his horn went off as he unlocked his car. She dropped her groceries and sweared at him and he drove away.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.