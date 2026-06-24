June 24, 2026 at 2:22 pm

Furious Parking Lot Clash Explodes After Driver Refuses to Help a Terrified Woman Who Dropped Her Groceries Over His Car Alarm

by Ashley Ashbee

Man turning steering wheel in his car

Pexels

Grocery shopping requires a cornucopia of skills and discipline: you need to be physically strong and preferably not prone to falling.

I’m not really, so I’d probably order them instead.

Some shoppers also lay blame for accidents that occur. See why this example didn’t turn ugly.

AITA for making someone drop their groceries

This morning I was going into the grocery store and I remembered my doors have not been automatically locking for some reason and I had some work items laying in the seat.

I was already a good ways from the car, so without turning around, I just reached into my pocket and hit the lock button.

I don’t startle too easily, but I have excellent hearing, so I sort of get the incident that follows. But if you are this jumpy, maybe you shouldn’t use a buggy.

When I do this, it blows the horn. And I have a very loud horn.

I didn’t realize there was someone walking in front of it return to their car. The horn startled them and they dropped their grocery bag.

I didn’t know what had happened until I heard them cursing very loudly.

His wife and I are not on the same page about this! You don’t approach aggressive people.

When I told my wife, she said I should have gone back and checked on them. Had they not been cursing so loudly, I might have. I just went in the store and about my business.

When I returned, I noticed a wet spot where they dropped the bag so something broke.

Was I TA for causing them to drop their groceries and not apologizing? I honestly just wanted to avoid confrontation.

Here is what people are saying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

Same! Swearing is different from asking for help. Any time I’ve needed help, I haven’t yelled curse words to get it.

Screenshot 2026 06 22 at 11.39.50 PM Furious Parking Lot Clash Explodes After Driver Refuses to Help a Terrified Woman Who Dropped Her Groceries Over His Car Alarm

It’s wild to me that no one is blaming the car company for not making more appropriate sounds.

Screenshot 2026 06 22 at 11.40.48 PM Furious Parking Lot Clash Explodes After Driver Refuses to Help a Terrified Woman Who Dropped Her Groceries Over His Car Alarm

I’d change off the setting, but only if I can hear the door locking as I walk away.

Screenshot 2026 06 22 at 11.41.28 PM Furious Parking Lot Clash Explodes After Driver Refuses to Help a Terrified Woman Who Dropped Her Groceries Over His Car Alarm

Exactly. Why does blame even enter the conversation? It’s not like he kicked her.

Screenshot 2026 06 22 at 11.42.16 PM Furious Parking Lot Clash Explodes After Driver Refuses to Help a Terrified Woman Who Dropped Her Groceries Over His Car Alarm

Wow. Hard disagree. Something tells me you have a moose head on your wall.

Screenshot 2026 06 22 at 11.42.59 PM Furious Parking Lot Clash Explodes After Driver Refuses to Help a Terrified Woman Who Dropped Her Groceries Over His Car Alarm

Ouch. It makes me laugh that the people speaking up for decent behavior also wish ill will on OP. Irony FTW!

Screenshot 2026 06 22 at 11.43.19 PM Furious Parking Lot Clash Explodes After Driver Refuses to Help a Terrified Woman Who Dropped Her Groceries Over His Car Alarm

Grocery shopper accidentally startles woman carrying groceries when his horn went off as he unlocked his car. She dropped her groceries and sweared at him and he drove away.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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