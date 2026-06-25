He Was at a Medical Exam When a Customer Overheard and Demanded He Help Her Right Then and There

A doctor’s office seems like one of the last places anyone would expect to deal with a customer complaint.

This furniture store manager certainly wasn’t expecting it when he showed up for a routine appointment.

At the time, the pandemic was in full effect, and furniture delays had become a major problem. In fact, many customers were growing frustrated with the long wait times.

Unfortunately, one of those customers happened to be sitting right beside him while a nurse checked his blood pressure.

The moment the woman learned where he worked, she started demanding answers about a delayed furniture order that he couldn’t even access.

Keep reading to learn the full story.

Lady yells at me at the doctor’s office and it’s not even my customer I was hired as a customer service representative for a furniture company. I’ll call it Key Furniture for now. Back when I started, we were quoting 2-6 weeks for delivery, but after the pandemic went out of control, our customers were waiting sometimes 4-5 months. We’d gotten word from the manufacturers that supplies were limited at that time. Needless to say, we had a lot of upset customers, and I can’t say that I blamed them. Things were difficult there for a while.

It all started when the nurse started asking questions.

Anyway, after things opened back up, I was promoted to Office Manager at another location, about 35 miles away. The commute wasn’t terrible, and I liked the crew. Now, when I took this job, my health insurance changed, so I changed doctors too. I scheduled a routine physical exam with my new doctor a couple months later. I went to my exam, and in this office, before they take you into the exam room, they weigh you and take your blood pressure out in the hallway. There are two chairs in a little nook with a blood pressure gauge in between the chairs. A lady was sitting in one of the chairs so I sat down in the other to have my blood pressure read. As the nurse was reading me, she started asking me questions about depression, which I found kind of weird but she said that it was routine. “Are you depressed? Have you ever been depressed? Have you ever had suicidal thoughts?”

Of course, the lady was listening.

I felt a little awkward answering those questions with someone sitting next to me, and I think the nurse could tell, so to break the ice, she asked me about my job. I told her that I was one of the managers at Key Furniture. At that moment, the lady sitting next to me turned to me, her head snapping in my direction, “YOU work for Key Furniture?!?” she asked. I said yes, in another city. Well, at that point, the lady started ranting, “I’ve been waiting two months for my furniture! TWO! MONTHS!”

Here’s where her entitlement started to show.

She was ranting right there in the doctor’s office while I had my arm hooked up to the blood pressure machine.

I realized that she had probably shopped at the location I used to work at, not the one I was currently employed at. I told her that I’m sorry to hear that, but I don’t work at that location. I suggested she call the store and speak with someone there. “But you’re the manager, right?” she asked. “You can get things done. I need my furniture!”

Even if he was at work, there was no way to help her.

The issue was that, in this company, different stores can’t access each other’s invoices. We can’t add or cancel items, we can’t schedule deliveries, we can’t see ETAs. If I had been at my job, I wouldn’t have been able to access her order at all. And then there was the fact that I was literally sitting at the doctor’s office having my blood pressure taken. I apologized to her and said that I’m not really able to do anything, especially right now. I mean, I was at the doctor’s office for a physical. The lady huffed and said, “Everyone’s always trying to pass the buck!” After that, the nurse took me into the exam room. I don’t know if the lady ever got her furniture, but at least I was given a clean bill of health.

Eek! Situations like this are always very awkward.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.

This reader offers advice.

According to this comment, the nurse violated HIPAA.

Here’s someone who assumed the US had better health services.

And this person thinks the nurse needs to be reported.

The customer was clearly out of line, but the nurse didn’t do this man any favors either.

Asking questions about depression and mental health while another patient sat a few feet away already seems questionable. But then she started asking about work and handed a complete stranger information that never needed to come up in the first place.

Of course, the woman sitting nearby didn’t help matters. Listening in on someone else’s conversation is one thing. Using it as an opportunity to demand help with a furniture order is something else entirely.

Even though he kept it cool, this should’ve never happened.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who just let clients complain after her boss refused to approve overtime.